Sisters take top honors

By Lavella Justice

Special to the Herald Times

rangely I After losing a 6-hole play-off at Meeker’s Deerfly tournament on June 9, the sister duo of Ellen Boudreaux and Patty Edwards redeemed themselves Saturday, June 23. Representing both ends of Rio Blanco County, the pair took top honors at the Cedar Ridges Ladies Classic in Rangely, shooting a gross score of 78.

The Ladies Classic has a little different scoring format from most tournaments, with the two-lady teams playing Best Ball on the front 9 holes and scrambling on the back nine. Trilby Elam of Rangely invited Erin Stephens of Vernal, Utah and their 81 took second gross, with Amanda Back and Heather Cannon of Meeker close behind with an 82.

Local twosomes took net honors. Jan Cooper and Janet Mackay shot a net 60, followed by Teresa Broderick and Leilanie Morgan with 61. Glenda Halcomb and Lavella Justus placed third with 62.

The Cedar Ridges ladies would like to give a big thank you to Rangely Trash Service, Deserado Mine (Blue Mountain Energy), Utah Gas OP LTD and Ducey’s Electric for their donations. Gift certificates for individual hole contests were donated by Urie Trucking and Urie Rock Co., W.C. Striegel, Sweetbriar Gift Shop, El Agave Mexican Restaurant, John Justus and Teresa Broderick. Thank you.

Rangely Conoco, Rangely True Value and several ladies club members donated items for door prizes so no one went home empty-handed. Before golfing, each golfer received a goodie bag thanks to Leilanie, Lavella, Teresa and Ducey’s Electric. Leilanie Morgan made it fun to get in a sand trap, enticing the golfers with a bottle of wine in each.

Rangely Trash Service began sponsoring this tournament in the fall two years ago but hopes to keep it in June for years to come.

The ladies also appreciate a team that made the trip from Rifle.

See you next year.

