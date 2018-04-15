The girls’ softball team will host Rangely’s Battle of the Borders tournament this weekend starting Friday. “We are expecting 18 teams on Friday and Saturday to play in the 10U, 12U and 14U divisions,” Rangely coach Paul Fortunato said. “We would like to give a special thank you to Tim Webber and Western Rio Blanco Recreation and Parks District for all their time and efforts, all the sponsors that have helped the Lady Panthers get to this point and to Rangely Trash Service for Donating Port-o-Johns. Playing on Rangely’s 12U team are: (front) Jade Miller, Carmella Fortunato, Miah Wren and Miley Chism, (back) Kaitlyn Cox, Emma Winder, Lexi Lebleu, Ryann Mergelman, Emma Smith, Angelina Fortunato, Kastyn Dembowski and Ashlynn Ducey.

Courtesy Photo

