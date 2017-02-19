Solo & Ensemble … February 19, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Milestones, Rangely, School, Slider 0 Rangely was well represented this past weekend at the Solo and Ensemble Festival in Rifle. Seven students from Rangely Jr./Sr. High School participated, playing for judges who specialize in woodwind, brass or vocal music. Each solo or group receives a rating from 1 (superior) to 5 (unprepared). Flute duet: Moriah Vaughn, Aspen Rhea – 1; clarinet solo: Miekka Peck – 1; trumpet solo: Paityn Myers – 2; vocal duet: Olivia Jarvis, Susie Gillard – 1; vocal solo: Alexis Wiley – 1. Matt Scoggins photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Solo and Ensemble Festival