Solo & Ensemble …

February 19, 2017

Rangely was well represented this past weekend at the Solo and Ensemble Festival in Rifle. Seven students from Rangely Jr./Sr. High School participated, playing for judges who specialize in woodwind, brass or vocal music. Each solo or group receives a rating from 1 (superior) to 5 (unprepared). Flute duet: Moriah Vaughn, Aspen Rhea – 1; clarinet solo: Miekka Peck – 1; trumpet solo: Paityn Myers – 2; vocal duet: Olivia Jarvis, Susie Gillard – 1; vocal solo: Alexis Wiley – 1. Matt Scoggins photo