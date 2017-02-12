Spring thaw load restrictions underway

RBC | Rio Blanco County Road Spring Load Restrictions began Feb. 8. Affected roads are county roads 5 (Piceance Creek), 24 (Ryan Gulch), 7 (Strawberry Creek) and 21 (Bonanza). Restrictions remain in place until March 1. We appreciate your cooperation in our efforts to protect our paved county roads. For additional restriction information, call the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. at 878-9590, or after hours call the Sheriff’s Office at 878-9620. Web updates: www.rbc.us Road and Bridge page.

Like this: Like Loading...