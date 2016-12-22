Two Panthers take to the mats at West Grand

RANGELY | Only two Panthers wrestled in the West Grand Invitational, the final action of 2016. One of them wrestled in a championship match and finished as a runner-up.

Rangely freshman Tytus Coombs pinned Taylor Powell in the first round in 1:16, then pinned Albert Marquez of Basalt in the semifinals with two-seconds left in the first period. Coombs advanced to the championship match in the 120-pound bracket and lost to Devlyn Mosman of Hayden.

“Tytus wrestled a great tournament and continues to get better each week,” Rangely head coach Travis Witherell said.

Rangely senior Landon Rowley wrestled four matches but did not place in the 138-pound bracket.

“Landon also wrestled a good tournament, he just had some tough matches,” Coach Witherell said.

“We are getting better with each tournament and we continue to achieve our goals.”

Coach Witherell wanted to say “thank you” to Jeff LeBleu and the Rangely youth wrestling program for “sponsoring the high school team,” allowing them to travel and spend the night in Kremmling.

The Panthers will wrestle in the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah, when they return from Christmas break.

