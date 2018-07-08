UPDATE: #RidgetopFire

As of 2:56 p.m. the #RidgetopFire south of Meeker and east of Hwy. 13 is 100% contained and 90% controlled.
Erratic winds are occurring as a thunderstorm is moving south of the fire location. Stay tuned for updates.
