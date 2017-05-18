Wagon Wheel OHV Club ride May 20

MEEKER | Load up your ATV or side-by-side and come ride with the club this Saturday, May 20. You don’t have to be a member to join in the fun. A guided ride will wind through Piceance Creek, giving specular views of western part of Rio Blanco County, as well as glimpses of wildflowers, wild horses, and wildlife. This will be an easy, slower paced 60 mile loop ride on dirt and gravel county roads. Bring your own lunch and non-alcoholic drinks. Meet at the junction of highways 13 and 64 west of Meeker. The caravan will leave the Y promptly at 9 a.m. to travel down to the unloading location in Piceance Creek. Don’t be late and miss the fun.
Related Articles
Third Wagon Wheel OHV Rendezvous held July 17-20
July 15, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The third annual Wagon Wheel OHV Rendezvous will be held in Meeker July 17-20. The rendezvous would be a great time to bring your friends and family and enjoy 250-plus miles of Wagon […]
Meeker to host OHV event this week
August 15, 2013 Sean McMahon 0
MEEKER I Meeker plays host this week, starting today, to the Colorado OHV (Off Highway Vehicle) Coalition (COHVCO) 2nd annual White River OHV Rendezvous. Related
Wagon Wheel OHV Club meeting June 7
June 5, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | The Wagon Wheel OHV Club will meet Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. in the Kilowatt Korner at Sixth and Market streets. Plan to attend and renew your membership for 2017. All OHV […]