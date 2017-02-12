Week in Sports: February 9, 2017

Meeker senior Reese Pertile scored 58 points last week in three games, including 27 against Hotchkiss, in front of a large hometown crowd. “Reese posted up so strong under the basket against Hotchkiss and her guards got her the basketball,” Meeker head coach Jamie Rogers said. Megan Shelton finished with seven assists, Maggie Phelan had six and Halle Ahrens recorded five assists. Bobby Gutierrez photo
The lady Panthers won both their games last week, beating Hotchkiss 70-46 and Vail Christian 66-50. Matt Scoggins photo
Meeker senior Sheridan Harvey wears headphones, while his classmate, heavyweight Tyler Ilgen challenges Jacob Pelloni (back to camera), last Saturday as they wait to wrestle Grand Valley in the Meeker Duals. The Cowboys, including Harvey and Ilgen, Meeker’s only defending regional champions, will wrestle in the state-qualifying regional tournament this weekend at Colorado Mesa University. The Cowboys will enter a full 14-man roster for the first time in several years and they return eight, state qualifiers, including Pelloni, Tannen Kennedy, Hunter Garcia, Casey Turner, Chase Rule and Caleb Bradford. Bobby Gutierrez photo
