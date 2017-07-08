24 teams take part in ERBM’s Main Street Madness July 4

July 8, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Meeker Sports, Sports 0

MEEKER | Main Street was busy Tuesday with the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted by the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District.
Teams were as follows:
6th-8th Grade Females
Number of Teams: 1
Team Name: Hot Tamales
Players: Emma Luce, Autumn Hobbs, Mackenzie Keetch

6th-8th Grade Males: Six teams participated. No team was awarded the championship.

9th-12th Grade Females
Number of Teams: 1
Team Name: Murica
Players: Madison Kindler, Brynlee Williams, Sierra Gomez

9th-12th Grade Males
Number of Teams: 5
Team Name: Honeybadgers
Players: Stephen Walsh, Tristen Walls, Brennen Jensen

18+ Females
Number of Teams: 1
Team Name: Tennessee Fire
Players: Heather, Janet, and Catherine Stewart

18+ Males
Number of Teams: 10
Team Name: The White Boys
Players Kash Atwood, Sam Nieslanik, Hunter Garcia, and Logan Hughes

