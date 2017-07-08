24 teams take part in ERBM’s Main Street Madness July 4

MEEKER | Main Street was busy Tuesday with the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted by the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District.

Teams were as follows:

6th-8th Grade Females

Number of Teams: 1

Team Name: Hot Tamales

Players: Emma Luce, Autumn Hobbs, Mackenzie Keetch

6th-8th Grade Males: Six teams participated. No team was awarded the championship.

9th-12th Grade Females

Number of Teams: 1

Team Name: Murica

Players: Madison Kindler, Brynlee Williams, Sierra Gomez

9th-12th Grade Males

Number of Teams: 5

Team Name: Honeybadgers

Players: Stephen Walsh, Tristen Walls, Brennen Jensen

18+ Females

Number of Teams: 1

Team Name: Tennessee Fire

Players: Heather, Janet, and Catherine Stewart

18+ Males

Number of Teams: 10

Team Name: The White Boys

Players Kash Atwood, Sam Nieslanik, Hunter Garcia, and Logan Hughes

