4-H Livestock Club …

In February and March the It’s Showtime livestock club has had two meetings. In the February meeting they elected officers: president Macy Collins, vice president Hadley Franklin, treasurer Montey Franklin, secretary Aimee Shults, reporter Charlie Rogers, council representatives Jessi Pelloni, Tatumn Kennedy and Eva Scritchfield, and pledge leaders Tanner Shults, Taylor Bain and Eli Rundberg.

The club held its 2018 Beef Feeder show. Two members participated in the show. Several completed demonstrations. Lauryn and Tanner Shults completed their demonstration together with a little team assist from Macy Collins holding their poster. With warm weather on its way everyone is anxious to get started on or get more involved with their livestock projects.

Charlie Rogers

Like this: Like Loading...