4-H Livestock Club …

April 9, 2018 Special to the Herald Times County 0

In February and March the It’s Showtime livestock club has had two meetings. In the February meeting they elected officers: president Macy Collins, vice president Hadley Franklin, treasurer Montey Franklin, secretary Aimee Shults, reporter Charlie Rogers, council representatives Jessi Pelloni, Tatumn Kennedy and Eva Scritchfield, and pledge leaders Tanner Shults, Taylor Bain and Eli Rundberg.

The club held its 2018 Beef Feeder show. Two members participated in the show. Several completed demonstrations. Lauryn and Tanner Shults completed their demonstration together with a little team assist from Macy Collins holding their poster. With warm weather on its way everyone is anxious to get started on or get more involved with their livestock projects.

Charlie Rogers

Related Articles

No Picture
County

Rangely has new heritage arts club

April 7, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC — On Feb. 28, president Brittany Babineaux called the meeting to order with nine members attending. On March 9 the council held another monthly meeting with 10 members attending. The club would like to […]

No Picture
County

Six RBC 4-H livestock judges named to all-state team

October 12, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC | This years’ Colorado 4-H all-state livestock judging ceremony was held Aug. 27 at the Colorado State Fair. Junior and senior 4-H judges earn a spot on the respective all-state teams by finishing in the […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply