Weekly Call Review: February 9, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Communications Office.

Jan. 29-Feb. 5, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center received 363 incoming phone calls and placed 123 outgoing calls, received 16 911 calls. There were 32 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD), which resulted in 122 calls for service, 80 for the Sheriff’s Office, 40 for Meeker PD, and four calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of five accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 28 traffic stops issuing eight citations and 20 warnings, while the MPD had 13 stops issuing nine warnings and four citations. Agency assists totaled 12, 11 for the Sheriff’s Office and one for MPD.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s deputies included three alarms, two animal calls, seven suspicious incidents, one domestic violence, two citizen assists, two motorist assists, four traffic hazards and six warrant arrests.

Meeker Police Department calls included five animal calls, two alarms, four business checks, two disturbances, one domestic violence resulting in an arrest, three suspicious incidents, one theft and three VIN inspections. One business was found with their door kicked in, investigation is ongoing.

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded to one accident, one ambulance call and two medical transports.

There were 10 arrests, eight releases and three transports. The detention center currently has 16 inmates.

There were five assists to Colorado State Patrol.

There were no DUI arrests.

