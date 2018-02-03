8th grade lady Panthers drop two

RANGELY | The Rangely Junior High School eighth grade girls’ basketball team hosted Meeker on Thursday, Jan. 25. The Panthers fought hard and stayed within reach of the Cowboys but lost the game with a final score of 27-21. Top two scorers were Mary Scoggins with nine and Adelynn Halcomb with eight.

Rangely then traveled to West Grand on Saturday to face both North Park and West Grand. They played a very close game with North Park but ended a bit short with the score of 19 for the Panthers and 22 for North Park. Top scorer was Mary Scoggins with 12.

The young lady Panthers then played against West Grand and won the game 24-15. Top scorer was Chloe Goshe with 10 points and Mary Scoggins with nine.

Rangely will host Hayden and Soroco this Saturday, Feb. 2 at Rangely High School.

