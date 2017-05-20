Adult coed softball starts soon; registration deadline June 2

MEEKER | The ERBM Recreation and Park District is seeking teams for the 2017 adult recreational coed softball league this summer. A minimum of four teams is needed to play the season, so get your team signed up today. Registration deadline is June 2.

The league will run from June 12 to Aug. 16 with games on Monday and Wednesday evenings at Paintbrush Park in Meeker. The end of season tournament will be during the week of Aug. 14. There will be no weekend games.

Teams must consist of eight or more players 16 years of age or older, with at least four members of each gender on the field at all times. Each team may have as many 16-17 year-olds on their team as they see fit, but only two players of that age can be on the field at the same time.

Participants without a team can sign up as a free agent and their information will be given to team captains.

Registration fee is $350/team with T-shirts being provided for up to 15 players. Register your team at the Meeker Recreation Center or by calling guest services at 970-878-3403.

