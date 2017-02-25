Beef Quality Assurance Workshop Feb. 28

MEEKER | Beef Quality Assurance Workshop to be held at the CSU Extension office in Meeker, Colo., Feb. 28. With recent media attention concerning the quality and safety of beef production, CSU Cooperative Extension, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, the Colorado Livestock Association, the Colorado Department of Agriculture and the Colorado Beef Council are offering a Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certificate workshop in Meeker. The cost is $20, pay at the door and includes lunch. Please RSVP for the lunch count. The training is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ekstrom said topics covered will include history and the need of the program, raising quality-assured beef in the 21st century and in-depth instruction about how to implement a Total Quality Management Program. The program follows the national BQA guidelines. Participants will receive their BQA certification.

