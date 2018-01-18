Classifieds: January 18, 2018

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

January 2018

NOTE: Please schedule out -of-town appointments before 2:00 PM and call- in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. 970-878-9368 or Cell# 970-456-7701. Activities are subject to change.

Bus available on dates noted below:

1/18 – Bus in town/Grand Jct medical

1/19 – Bus in town

1/20 – No bus

1/21 – AM bus

1/22 – Bus in town

1/23 – Bus in town

1/24 – Bus in town

1/25 – Bus in town/Craig trip

1/26 – Bus in town

1/27 – No bus

1/28 – AM bus

1/29 – Bus in town

1/30 – Bus in town

1/31 – Bus in town

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7. (Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 1/19/18, Swedish meatballs, garlic potatoes, mixed vegetables, oranges, boston brown bread

Monday, 1/22/18, Lemon baked fish, hash brown casserole, green beans w/mushrooms, tropical fruit, multigrain rolls

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, 1/25, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Women’s NA/AA meetings, Monday 1:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Western Slope In-Home Care has an established care team here in Meeker! We need to start helping people in Need! Cleaning or personal care. Easy sign-up, call for a free consultation! #970-878-7008. (Visitwww.westernslopehomecare.com to see other counties we serve in or services we provide)

**FURNITURE**

Executive desk, Sauder Heritage Hill Collection, excellent condition, 2 large file drawers, one with lock. 65 1/2 inches by 31 inches. $75.00. Call 970-878-3507

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has a Director of Food Service opening and Substitute Teacher openings for all grades, plus more; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for job description and application.

Energetic people needed for the front of the house at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. ffull-time and part-time positions available. Positions available immediately for qualified applicants. Pick up and application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

Experienced or willing to learn line cook, pizza maker, dish prep person. Apply in person at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. Ask for Henry.

LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

Nice 2 BDR/2 BA house about 12 mi up County Rd 15. Available 2/1. 970-878-4320

For Rent: 1br, 1 bath, small house, small fenced yard, off street parking, includes w/d. Water & sewer paid. $650 month/$750 deposit. 970-629-9714

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA apartment, no pets. $475 per month plus deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673

Cute 1 BDR/1 BA house w/ knotty pine living room, private small yard. $675/mo Water & Sewer included. 970-878-5858

4 BDR/1 BA with garage. $850 mo + deposit. Call 970-260-8844

Newly renovated, 2 BDR/1.5 BA duplex. All brand new appliances, W/D included, fenced backyard. Water and sewer paid. Covered carport, extra parking. $725 month/$825 deposit. For more info call 878-4572 or 970-930-5646

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building, downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

Clean, quiet, 2 BDR, 1 BA includes washer & dryer. No pets. $475 per month + deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673.

2 BDR, 1.5 BA townhouse. $550 per month, you pay electricity. Call 970-878-3363 or 970-260-3302.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

2 BDR/2 BA duplex, no pets, n/s. 970-778-5040

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

**LEGAL NOTICES**

PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWN OF MEEKER

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

April 3, 2018

TO:

Any person, who is eligible by law, to be a candidate for the Offices of Mayor or Trustee for the Town of Meeker to be elected at the Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 please take notice:

A candidate’s qualifications for eligibility to hold public office are:

1) Be a registered elector;

2) Attain the age of eighteen years or older on the date of the election and;

3) Reside in the town of Meeker for a period of at least twelve (12) consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election.

Nomination petitions may be circulated and signed beginning on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Nomination petitions and an information sheet for prospective candidates will be available at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, on or after 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Regular office hours at Town Hall are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The last day for the circulation and signing of nomination petitions shall be Monday, January 22, 2018, on or before 5:00 p.m. All nomination petitions shall be filed with the Town Clerk at Town Hall by this date and time.

The following Town Officers will be elected at the election:

1) Mayor – two year term;

2) Three members of the Town Board of Trustees – all four year terms.

Dated this 13th day of December, 2018.

TOWN OF MEEKER

By: Lisa Cook, Town Clerk

Publication Date: December 21st and 28th, 2017, January 4th, 11th and 18th, 2018.

Published in: Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

RIO BLANCO COUNTY – Network Operator Agreement

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 22nd day of January, 2018 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with Colorado Fiber Community, LLC, having its principal place of business at 301 E. Main Street, Suite 20, Buena Vista, CO 81211, for all work done by said CONTRACTOR or the agreement known as Network Operator.

1) Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2) All such claims shall be filed with Blake Mobley, CIO, Rio Blanco County, 555 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before January 22, 2018.

3) Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 11th day of January, 2018

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

Published: January 11 & 18, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

RIO BLANCO COUNTY – RBC’s FTTx Construction Project

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 22nd day of January, 2018 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with Circle H Construction, Inc., having its principal place of business at 3900 North Canada Road, Nampa ID 83687, for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as RBC’s FTTx Construction.

1) Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2) All such claims shall be filed with Blake Mobley, CIO, Rio Blanco County, 555 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before January 22, 2018.

3) Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 11th day of January, 2018

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

Published: January 11 & 18, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

A public hearing has been scheduled for January 30th, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Dinosaur Town Hall 317 Stegosaurus Freeway Dinosaur Colorado, to consider a Grant Application for a Feasibility Study and further Engineering and Environmental reports, in order to determine the feasibility and actual costs for installing and constructing a Natural Gas Pipeline to service the Town of Dinosaur Colorado.

Published: January 18, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Rio Blanco County

2018 Dust Control Project

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2018 Dust Control Project. Work includes the placement of approximately 418,524 gallons Blended Magnesium Chloride on approx. 101 miles of various County roads. An additional 32,947 gallons will be applied to Garfield County Trappers Lake Road at the same unit price, but billed to and paid for by Garfield County. An additional 3,661 gallons will be applied to RBC Rd. 54 at the same unit price, but billed to and paid for by Elk Creek Lodge.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at www.rbc.us on the Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on January 18, 2018.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Clint Chappell, Road and Bridge Coordinator, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All Vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding this project are to be directed in writing to Clint Chappell before February 8, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. at the above address or fax number.

WORK SCHEDULE

This project shall start March 27, 2018 and be completed by June 7, 2018, pending delays due to adverse conditions. A second application on County Road 65 will be scheduled for approx. Aug. 21 as shown on the Project Application Schedule.

NON-MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Vendors shall attend a mandatory pre-bid meeting:

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “2018 RIO BLANCO COUNTY DUST CONTROL PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 9, 2018. No bids shall be received Saturday, February 10 or Sunday, February 11, 2018. Hand delivered bids will be accepted IN MEEKER from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on February 12, 2018. Do not depend on overnight delivery.

Mailing: RBC Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Vicky Edwards, P O Box i, Meeker, CO 81641

Hand-delivery address: Rio Blanco County Courthouse, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor Board Room, Meeker, CO 81641

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on February 12, 2018 at the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at Courthouse 3rd Floor Board Room, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Dated: January 16, 2018

By: Shawn J. Bolton, Chairman

Publish: January 18, and 25, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

2018 RIO BLANCO COUNTY

CHIP SEAL PROJECT

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2018 Rio Blanco County Chip Seal Project. Work consists of seal coating and fog coating approximately 30.0 miles of County Road 5 in the Piceance Creek area. Be aware there may be other County projects in the area that may affect material transport routes and/or travel delays.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at www.rbc.us on the Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on January 18, 2018.

VENDOR QUALIFICATIONS

Vendors must be listed on the most current CDOT Pre-qualified Contractor Listing.

WORK SCHEDULE

This project shall start May 14, 2018 and complete by June 8, 2018, pending delays due to adverse conditions. Contractor shall submit a firm work schedule with bid.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Van Pilaud, County Engineer, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All Vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding this project are to be directed in writing to Van Pilaud before February 7, 2018 at noon at the above address or fax number.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Vendors must attend mandatory pre-bid meeting:

February 6, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “SEALED BID-2018 CHIP SEAL PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 9, 2018. Do not depend on overnight delivery. Mailing Address: RBC Commissioners, P.O. Box i, Attn: Vicky Edwards, Meeker, CO 81641.

Hand delivered bids will be accepted from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on February 12, 2018. Hand-delivery address: Rio Blanco County Commissioners, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor, Meeker, CO.

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on February 12, 2018 at the Rio Blanco County Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd Floor Board Room, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. will be returned not opened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Dated: January 15, 2018

By: Shawn J. Bolton, Chairman

Publish: January 18 and 25, 2018

RIo Blanco Herald Times

2018 RIO BLANCO COUNTY

ROAD 15 AND 13 SURFACE TREATMENT PROJECT

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

Rio Blanco County is seeking a qualified contractor to perform surface improvements to two County Roads in the Meeker area. Improvements include full depth reclamation and 4” overlay on County Road 15, Thornburg Road, (Location A) from mile post 0 to 3.6 and a 3” overlay on County Road 13, Flag Creek Road, (Location B) from mile post 0 to 4. Quantities will be kept separate for each location.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on Rio Blanco County’s website at www.rbc.us on the Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on January 18, 2018.

VENDOR QUALIFICATIONS

Vendors must be listed on the most current CDOT Pre-qualified Contractor Listing.

WORK SCHEDULE

The Project shall start on or after April 9, 2018 and be completed by June 8, 2018.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Van Pilaud, County Engineer, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396, van.pilaud@rbc.us. All Bidders are advised to examine the site and become familiar with all conditions. Any questions regarding this Project are to be directed in writing to Van Pilaud at 570 – 2nd Street, Meeker, CO 81641 before Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. at the above address, email or fax number.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Bidders must attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting:

February 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “2018 CR 15 & 13 SURFACE TREATMENT PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 9, 2018. Do not depend on overnight delivery.

Hand delivered bids will be accepted from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on February 12, 2018.

Mailing: RBC Commissioners, P.O. Box i, 555 Main St. 3rd Floor., Meeker, CO 81641

Hand-delivery address: RBC Commissioners, 555 Main St. 3rd Floor Meeker, CO 81641

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on February 12, 2018 at the Rio Blanco County Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 555 Main St. 3rd Floor, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado. Discrepancies between words and figures will be resolved in favor of words. Discrepancies between the indicated sum of any column of figures and the correct sum thereof will be resolved in favor of the correct sum. Rio Blanco County reserves the right to negotiate a contract with the selected bidder.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

Dated: January 15, 2018

By: Shawn J. Bolton, Chairman

Publish: January 18 and January 25, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Plaintiff: TRANS-VAIL, INC., a Colorado corporation

v.

Defendants: PUBLIC TRUSTEE OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO; BERISLAV K. SEPIC, SJURDJICA A. SEPIC, MOUNTAIN VALLEY BANK, PACIFIC WESTERN BANK and all other persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action.

DISTRICT COURT, RIO BLANCO COUNTY, CO

Case No. 17CV30037

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO, TO ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS: You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet title to the property described as follows:

Lots 3 and 4

Sanderson Hill Subdivision according to the Plat thereof filed December 19, 1978 as Reception No. 185454

Town of Meeker, Colorado

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM that property conveyed by Quit Claim Deed recorded March 3, 1980 in Book 399, Page 397 of the public records of Rio Blanco County as Reception No. 194475.

Lot 5

Sanderson Hill Subdivision according to the Plat thereof filed December 19, 1978 as Reception No. 185454

Town of Meeker, Colorado

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM that property conveyed by Quit Claim Deed recorded March 3, 1980 in Book 399, Page 397 of the public records of Rio Blanco County as Reception No. 194475.

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM that property conveyed by Warranty Deed recorded May 21, 1981 in Book 410, Page 250, Reception No. 201072 in the records of Rio Blanco County.

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM Paintbrush Ridge Subdivision – Filing No. 1, according to the Plat thereof fled May 17, 2002 as Reception No. 272416, Town of Meeker, Colorado.

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM that property conveyed by Warranty Deed recorded April 30, 2010 as Reception No. 298444 in the records of Rio Blanco County.

Dated this 15th day of January, 2018.

Melody D. Massih, #24683

P.O. Box 916, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602

(970) 928-9100, melody@ommpc.com

Published in the Rio Blanco Herald Times.

First Publication: January 18, 2018.Last Publication: February 22, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

RIO BLANCO COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Notice is hereby given that the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to make amendments to the Rio Blanco County Land Use Regulations. The public hearing to make amendments to the Land Use Regulations will be on February 12, 2018 at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, on 3rd floor in the Commissioners Hearing Room, Meeker Colorado beginning at 1:15 p.m.

The Rio Blanco County staff recommends the following proposed amendments to the Rio Blanco County Land Use Regulations in conformance with the process set forth in the Rio Blanco County Land Use Regulations Section 4-208- Land Use Regulations Text Amendment.

The proposed amendments are indicated below in bold typeface. Bold items are proposed additions to the regulations. Bold items with strikethrough are proposed deletions from the regulations.

1. 1-302.b.2.b. Board of Adjustment

“b. In order for the BOA to grant an appeal which overturns an administrative interpretation or decision, at least three two members of the BOA must vote in favor of the appellant. (Section 30-28-118 (3), C.R.S.)”

2. 5-301.A.1.e Unplatted Lots, Parcels or Tracts

“create lots, parcels or tracts of land that are less than 35 acres; Division by state highways or county roads can create a parcel less than 35 acres.”

3. 5-301.A.1.f. Unplatted Lots, Parcels or Tracts

“affect parcels not within the same zoning

district, without first being rezoned. Division by state highways or county roads does not require rezoning of parcels. Rezoning of parcels from Agricultural to Rural Residential, when required by sections 5-201- Single Lot Creation or 5-202 Minor Subdivision, shall be a prerequisite for receiving a building permit from Rio Blanco County.”

4. 5-302- Request for An Exception

“Divisions of unplatted land that may not be subject to subdivision review are identified in Section 5-301, Exceptions to Subdivision Regulations. An application requesting an exception to the subdivision regulations and approval of the Final Plat shall be subject to the following review process. This process applies only to unplatted lots, parcels or tracts of land. If one of the affected properties is platted, the process outlined in Section 5-501 shall be followed. When common boundary lines are adjusted which results in a parcel(s) less than 35 acres, the Single Lot Creation or Minor Subdivision review processes outlined in Section 5-401 and 5-402 shall be followed. Division by state highways or county roads of unplatted lots, parcels or tracts can create a parcel less than 35 acres.”

5. • 5-501.E Relocation of Common Boundary Lines-

“Transfers of land made outside of platted subdivisions for the purpose of relocating common boundary lines between adjoining properties are considered an exception to this section if no parcel or lot is created that is less than 35 acres. To be approved as an exception for relocation of common boundary lines, the survey plat must bear signatures of all landowners whose parcels are changed by the boundary line relocation. The survey plat must show that the exception was used only to change the location of a boundary line dividing two parcels, and must clearly distinguish the prior boundary location (shown for example, by a dashed or broken line) from the new boundary (shown, for example, by a solid line). Grantee of land transferred under this subsection must take title to the land transferred under the same name as they hold title to their land adjoining said property. No separate or new parcel may be created hereunder.”

6. 5-502.A.4. Request for Amended Final Plat- Evaluation by Assigned Staff

“Upon determination of completeness, the Assigned Staff shall review the application for compliance with Section 5-406, Final Plat Review. Concurrently, the staff shall distribute the complete application to referral agencies and applicable County Departments for review and comments. Based on review of the approval criteria and Department comments received, the Assigned Staff shall provide a recommendation to the BOCC to approve, approve with conditions or deny the application. A hearing before the BOCC only applies to previously platted lots, parcels or tracts of land.

Amended Final Plat for Unplatted lots, parcels or tracts shall be reviewed via the Administrative Review process as described in Section 4-202 Administrative Applications.”

7. 5-501.C- Boundary Line Adjustments

Boundary Line Adjustments. Adjusting the platted boundary lines between contiguous legally pre-existing lots, parcels or tracts of land which does not increase the number of parcels previously recorded nor does it create a new non-conforming lot, parcel or tract of land under the applicable zoning or increase an existing non-conformity of any legally non-conforming lot, parcel or tract of land does not require a subdivision process. This Boundary Line Adjustment only applies to previously platted lots, parcels or tracts of land.”

8. “Section 7-606 Additional Standards Applicable to Manufactured Homes Located in a Manufactured Home Parks or on a Legal Parcel.

A. Certification. All manufactured homes located in a manufactured home park or on a legal parcel after adoption of these regulations shall meet the following certification requirements, excluding homes permitted as Temporary Living Quarters.”

9. Section 18-104 Lands to Which this Section Applies

“This section shall apply to all Special Flood Hazard Areas (mapped floodplains) and all floodways and areas removed from the floodplain by the issuance of a FEMA letter of Map Revision Based on Fill (LOMR-F) within the jurisdiction of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

The provisions of Section 245 shall not apply to land used for the raising of livestock, crops or forestry, nor shall this section apply to the creation, maintenance, repair, alteration of any farm or stock ponds, irrigation ditches, headgates, wingwalls, weirs, diversion structures, pumps or the placement of riprap or other materials for bank stabilization, fishery enhancement, and/or the protection of areas required for normal agricultural uses.”

10. Section 18-111 Floodplain Development Permit

“Exceptions: Floodplain development permits are not required for,

1. Creation or maintenance of farm or stock ponds, irrigation ditches, headgates, wingwall, weirs, diversion structures, pumps, and such other facilities and structures, as are appurtenant and functionally related to irrigation ditches and other conveyance systems, required to distribute water for agricultural use.

2. Placement of riprap and other bank stabilization and/or maintain agricultural facilities and fish habitat.”

11. Section 7-610 Additional Standards Applicable to Recreational Vehicles

B. Recreational Vehicle use on single lots. Recreational Vehicles on privately owned Legal parcels are allowed to be occupied from April 1 through November 30. The use of a Recreational Vehicle for longer than 120 days during this time period will require the issuance of a Land Use Change Permit as per these Regulations. This use does not include Campgrounds as defined by these Regulations.

Recreational Vehicles cannot be used as a Permanent Residence.

12. Section 16-101 Definitions of Words and Phrases

Permanent Residence. A Permanent Residence is defined by the following factors:

1. Occupancy longer than 120 days per calendar year

2. Connection to public utilities including, but not limited to, potable water, sanitary sewer and electricity.

Recreational Vehicle Park (RV Park). More than 3 occupied Recreational Vehicles located on a lot or parcel.

Published: January 18, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners of

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Rio Blanco County Justice Center, 455 Main Street

Meeker, Colorado 81641

Tentative Agenda January 22, 2018

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Changes to January 22, 2018 Tentative Agenda

1)

2)

•Move to Approve the January 22, 2018 Agenda including any changes.

CONSENT AGENDA FOR JANUARY 22, 2018

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

•Move to Approve the below listed items of the Consent Agenda.

•Consent 1_Consideration of the Board Minutes of January 16, 2018. (All Sign)

•Consent 2_Approval of the Rio Blanco County Treasurer’s Semi Annual Report, July 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017. (All Sign)

•Consent 3_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to Gina Dillard, Mammoth Networks, accepting a transfer of all of Colorado Fiber Community’s interests in the Mammoth Services Agreements effective January 1, 2018.

•Consent 4_ Approval of the Annual CDOT Certification of Street Inventory Road Miles Report for Rio Blanco County ending December 31, 2017.

BUSINESS:

•,Business 1_Approval of Appointments to Various Boards.

• Business 2_Move to Approve the Notice of Final Contractor Settlement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Colorado Fiber Community, LLC.

• Business 3_Move to Approve the Notice of Final Contractor Settlement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Circle H Construction, Inc.

BID OPENINGS:

• Bid Opening 1_Rio Blanco County 2018 Fairfield Office Remodel Project.

• Bid Opening 2_Rio Blanco County 2018 Columbine Park Multi Purpose Indoor Arena Design Project.

• Bid Opening 3_Rio Blanco County Senior Transport Van.

• Bid Opening 4_Rio Blanco County Small Vehicles.

Bid Opening 5_Rio Blanco County Tandem Truck.

BID AWARDS:

• Bid Award 1_None.

MOU’s, CONTRACTS AND AGREEMENTS:

• MCA 1_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and TKC Telecom LLC, to provide integrated telephone telecommunications equipment and services to the Rio Blanco County Jail, for a three year period beginning January 22, 2018.

• MCA 2_Approval of an agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Share Our Strength’s Cooking Matters Program for the use an benefit of the Rio Blanco County Public Health Department for the No Kid Hungry project.

RESOLUTIONS:

•Resolution 1_Approval of Resolution 2018-03 of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado approving the 2018 appointments of members to the Northwest Regional Workforce Development Board, designating the chief local elected official and designating the one-stop workforce service provider.

•Resolution 2_A Resolution of The Board Of County Commissioners Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, Establishing The “Communications” Fund With An Effective Date Of January 1, 2018.

OTHER BUSINESS:

• Public Comments

• County Commissioners Updates

RECESS FOR LUNCH:

RECONVENE AT 1:15 PM – PUBLIC HEARINGS:

•Hearing 1_Applicant Daniel Schwartz applied for a Hotel and Restaurant Liquor License for Western Mountain Expeditions DBA Ripple Creek Lodge located at 39020 County Road 8, Rio Blanco County, Meeker, CO.

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for February 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.., in Meeker at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center, 455 Main Street in Meeker. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9573 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: January 18, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Town of Rangely January 23, 2018 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Ann Brady, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Hatch, Tyson Hacking, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Matthew Billgren, Trustee

1. Call to Order

2. Swear in New Trustee Matthew Billgren

I ____________ do solemnly, sincerely, and truly declare and affirm that I will support the Constitution of the United States and of the State of Colorado, and faithfully perform the duties of the officer of the BOARD OF TRUSTEE upon which I am about to enter

3. Roll Call

4. Invocation

5. Pledge of Allegiance

6. Minutes of Meeting

a. Approval of the minutes of the January 9, 2017 meeting

7. Petitions and Public Input

8. Changes to the Agenda

9. Public Hearings – 7:15pm

a. Public Hearing regarding Rangely Police Depart Policies & Procedures. This will be an opportunity for the Rangely Town Council to voice and hear concerns from the community in regards to the Rangely Police Department. Rangely Town Attorney Dan Wilson PC will introduce several hypothetical examples of Rangely Police Officers contacts with citizens for traffic and other possible violations. Examples for discussion:

a. How and if officers should exercise discretion in making traffic stops or other citizen contacts; what is “discretion” and when should it be exercised? What factors should be involved?

b. Current criminal and traffic legal principles that come into play;

c. Discussion of the communities desires; Apply the law as written? Overlook “minor” violations? What is “minor”? Become more “user friendly”, and if so, what legal risks might apply?

d. Seek Town Council guidance and direction for the future

In order to have time for a fair discussion this public hearing will limit comments from individual citizens to five (5) minutes each.

10. Committee/Board Meetings

11. Supervisor Reports – See Attached

12. Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

13. Old Business

14. New Business

a. Discussion and Action to approve the Council Committees as outlined below:

Utilities: Shaffer & Robie

Finance: Key & Billgren

Public Safety: Hacking & Hatch

Development: Key & Billgren

Human Resources: Hatch & Hacking

Public Works: Shaffer & Robie

b. Discussion and Action to approve the preliminary December 2017 Financial Summary

c. Discussion and Action to approve contribution to Rangely High School Rowdy Worm for 2018

15. Informational Items

16. Board Vacancies

17. Scheduled Announcements

a. Rangely District Library Board meeting January 8, 2018 at 5:00pm

b .Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for January 8, 2018 at 12:00pm

c. Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District Board meeting January 8, 2018 at 7:00pm

d. Rural Fire Protection District Board meeting is scheduled for January 15, 2018 at 7:00pm

e. Rangely School District Board meeting is scheduled for January 16, 2018 at 6:15pm

f. RDA/RDC Board meeting scheduled for January 18, 2018 at 7:30am

g. Rangely Chamber of Commerce Board meeting is scheduled for January 18, 2018 at 12:00pm

h. Rio Blanco County Commissioners Board Work session is scheduled for January 16, 2018 at 10:00am

i. Community Networking Meeting is scheduled for January 23, 2018 at 12:00 noon.

j. Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District Board meeting is scheduled for January 31, 2018 at 7:00pm

k. Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for January 25, 2018 at 6:00pm

18. Adjournment

Pulbished: January 18, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PLEASE BOX

Notification of Public Hearing

7:15 PM, JANUARY 23, 2018

DURING REGUALR TOWN COUNCIL MEETING

Public Hearing regarding Rangely Police Depart Policies & Procedures. This will be an opportunity for the Rangely Town Council to voice and hear concerns from the community in regards to the Rangely Police Department. Rangely Town Attorney Dan Wilson PC will introduce several hypothetical examples of Rangely Police Officers contacts with citizens for traffic and other possible violations. Examples for discussion:

a.How and if officers should exercise discretion in making traffic stops or other citizen contacts; what is “discretion” and when should it be exercised? What factors should be involved? b.Current criminal and traffic legal principles that come into play;c.Discussion of the communities desires; Apply the law as written? Overlook “minor” violations? What is “minor”? Become more “user friendly”, and if so, what legal risks might apply?d.Seek Town Council guidance and direction for the future

In order to have time for a fair discussion this public hearing will limit comments from individual citizens to five (5) minutes each.

By: /s/Lisa Piering

Lisa Piering Clerk/Treasurer

Published: January 18, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Rio Blanco County

2018 Crack Filll Project

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME

2018 Rio Blanco County Crackfill Project. THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY is soliciting bids for furnishing and placement of approx. 23,100 lbs. of Deery 974 Asphalt or Equivalent Crack Fill Material on Rio Blanco County Road 5, Piceance Creek Road.

BID DOCUMENTS

Bid Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at www.rbc.us on the Business/Purchasing/Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. in Meeker on Jan. 18, 2018.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Clint Chappell, Road and Bridge Coordinator, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All Vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding this project are to be directed in writing to Clint Chappell before Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. at the above address or fax number.

WORK SCHEDULE

This project shall start April 2, 2018 and be completed by May 11, 2018, depending upon delays due to adverse conditions.

PRE-BID MEETING

Vendors shall attend a pre-bid meeting (mandatory):

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “SEALED BID – 2018 RIO BLANCO COUNTY CRACKFILL PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 9, 2018. No bids shall be received Saturday, February 10 or Sunday, February 11, 2018. Hand delivered bids will be accepted IN MEEKER from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on February 12, 2018. Do not depend on overnight delivery.

Mailing: RBC Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Vicky Edwards, P O Box i, Meeker, CO 81641

Hand-delivery address: Rio Blanco County Courthouse, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor Board Room, Meeker, CO 81641

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on February 12, 2018 at the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at Courthouse 3rd Floor Board Room, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informalities and minor irregularities in bids, and to accept the bid deemed, in the opinion of the Board, to be in the best interest of Rio Blanco County, State of Colorado. The County also reserves the right to negotiate changes in product specifications with successful vendor. Owner will give the Successful Vendor a Notice of Award within thirty days after the day of the Bid opening.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Dated: Jan. 15, 2018

By: Shawn J. Bolton, Chairman

Publish: January 18 and 25, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Like this: Like Loading...