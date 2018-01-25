Classifieds: January 25, 2018

Ads for 1/25/18

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7. (Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 1/26/18, Chicken marsala, rice, mandarin oranges, parslied carrots, cloverleaf rolls

Monday, 1/29/18, Salmon loaf w/white sauce, parsley buttered potatoes, five way vegetables, fruit cocktail, oatmeal bread

Tuesday, 1/30/18, Chili w/oyster crackers, italian vegetables, mixed fruit, biscuits

Wednesday, 1/31/18, Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potatoes, asparagus, applesauce waldorf salad, decorated cupcakes, w.w. rolls

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday,

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Women’s NA/AA meetings, Monday 1:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Western Slope In-Home Care has an established care team here in Meeker! We need to start helping people in Need! Cleaning or personal care. Easy sign-up, call for a free consultation! #970-878-7008. (Visit www.westernslopehomecare.com to see other counties we serve in or services we provide)

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Energetic people needed for the front of the house at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. Full-time and part-time positions available. Positions available immediately for qualified applicants. Pick up and application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

Experienced or willing to learn line cook, pizza maker, dish prep person. Apply in person at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. Ask for Henry.

**LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**SERVICES**

Doc Bob’s Costa Rica trip kids are raising money to save the leatherback turtles. Snow shoveling or odd jobs wanted. Contact Dawn @ 320-223-4351

PEACHES AUTO SPA

Come meet our new detail tech. Get 10% off of any detail, 20% if you take out all of your personal belongings.

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

Nice 2 BDR/2 BA house, beautiful out of town location . Available 2/1. 970-878-4320

908 Market St, Apt. 36 – 2 BDR/1 BA. $500 mo + deposit + utilities. 970-220-2150

4 BDR/2 BA clean, cozy house. Quiet neighborhood in town. Large fenced yard, pets okay upon approval. Call 970-756-4760 for showing. $975 per month.

For Rent: 1br, 1 bath, small house, small fenced yard, off street parking, includes w/d. Water & sewer paid. $650 month/$750 deposit. 970-629-9714

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA apartment, no pets. $475 per month plus deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-878-5265

Cute 1 BDR/1 BA house w/ knotty pine living room, private small yard.

$675/mo Water & Sewer included. 970-878-5858

4 BDR/1 BA with garage. $850 mo + deposit. Call 970-260-8844

Newly renovated, 2 BDR/1.5 BA duplex. All brand new appliances, W/D included, fenced backyard. Water and sewer paid. Covered carport, extra parking. $725 month/$825 deposit. For more info call 878-4572 or 970-930-5646

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

Clean, quiet, 2 BDR, 1 BA includes washer & dryer. No pets. $475 per month + deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-878-5265.

2 BDR, 1.5 BA townhouse. $550 per month, you pay electricity. Call 970-878-3363 or 970-260-3302.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

2 BDR/2 BA duplex, no pets, n/s. 970-778-5040

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR , full bath, washer/dryer, utilities not included, no smoking/no pets, fenced yard. 306/308 South White Ave, Rangely. $450 deposit/$450 per month. 970-261-5634.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

**LEGAL NOTICES**

Rio Blanco County

2018 Dust Control Project

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2018 Dust Control Project. Work includes the placement of approximately 418,524 gallons Blended Magnesium Chloride on approx. 101 miles of various County roads. An additional 32,947 gallons will be applied to Garfield County Trappers Lake Road at the same unit price, but billed to and paid for by Garfield County. An additional 3,661 gallons will be applied to RBC Rd. 54 at the same unit price, but billed to and paid for by Elk Creek Lodge.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at www.rbc.us on the Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on January 18, 2018.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Clint Chappell, Road and Bridge Coordinator, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All Vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding this project are to be directed in writing to Clint Chappell before February 8, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. at the above address or fax number.

WORK SCHEDULE

This project shall start March 27, 2018 and be completed by June 7, 2018, pending delays due to adverse conditions. A second application on County Road 65 will be scheduled for approx. Aug. 21 as shown on the Project Application Schedule.

NON-MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Vendors shall attend a mandatory pre-bid meeting:

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “2018 RIO BLANCO COUNTY DUST CONTROL PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 9, 2018. No bids shall be received Saturday, February 10 or Sunday, February 11, 2018. Hand delivered bids will be accepted IN MEEKER from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on February 12, 2018. Do not depend on overnight delivery.

Mailing: RBC Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Vicky Edwards, P O Box i, Meeker, CO 81641

Hand-delivery address: Rio Blanco County Courthouse, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor Board Room, Meeker, CO 81641

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on February 12, 2018 at the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at Courthouse 3rd Floor Board Room, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Dated: January 16, 2018

By: Shawn J. Bolton, Chairman

Publish: January 18, and 25, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

2018 RIO BLANCO COUNTY

CHIP SEAL PROJECT

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2018 Rio Blanco County Chip Seal Project. Work consists of seal coating and fog coating approximately 30.0 miles of County Road 5 in the Piceance Creek area. Be aware there may be other County projects in the area that may affect material transport routes and/or travel delays.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at www.rbc.us on the Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on January 18, 2018.

VENDOR QUALIFICATIONS

Vendors must be listed on the most current CDOT Pre-qualified Contractor Listing.

WORK SCHEDULE

This project shall start May 14, 2018 and complete by June 8, 2018, pending delays due to adverse conditions. Contractor shall submit a firm work schedule with bid.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Van Pilaud, County Engineer, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All Vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding this project are to be directed in writing to Van Pilaud before February 7, 2018 at noon at the above address or fax number.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Vendors must attend mandatory pre-bid meeting:

February 6, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “SEALED BID-2018 CHIP SEAL PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 9, 2018. Do not depend on overnight delivery. Mailing Address: RBC Commissioners, P.O. Box i, Attn: Vicky Edwards, Meeker, CO 81641.

Hand delivered bids will be accepted from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on February 12, 2018. Hand-delivery address: Rio Blanco County Commissioners, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor, Meeker, CO.

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on February 12, 2018 at the Rio Blanco County Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd Floor Board Room, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. will be returned not opened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Dated: January 15, 2018

By: Shawn J. Bolton, Chairman

Publish: January 18 and 25, 2018

RIo Blanco Herald Times

2018 RIO BLANCO COUNTY

ROAD 15 AND 13 SURFACE TREATMENT PROJECT

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

Rio Blanco County is seeking a qualified contractor to perform surface improvements to two County Roads in the Meeker area. Improvements include full depth reclamation and 4” overlay on County Road 15, Thornburg Road, (Location A) from mile post 0 to 3.6 and a 3” overlay on County Road 13, Flag Creek Road, (Location B) from mile post 0 to 4. Quantities will be kept separate for each location.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on Rio Blanco County’s website at www.rbc.us on the Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on January 18, 2018.

VENDOR QUALIFICATIONS

Vendors must be listed on the most current CDOT Pre-qualified Contractor Listing.

WORK SCHEDULE

The Project shall start on or after April 9, 2018 and be completed by June 8, 2018.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Van Pilaud, County Engineer, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396, van.pilaud@rbc.us. All Bidders are advised to examine the site and become familiar with all conditions. Any questions regarding this Project are to be directed in writing to Van Pilaud at 570 – 2nd Street, Meeker, CO 81641 before Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. at the above address, email or fax number.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Bidders must attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting:

February 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “2018 CR 15 & 13 SURFACE TREATMENT PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 9, 2018. Do not depend on overnight delivery.

Hand delivered bids will be accepted from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on February 12, 2018.

Mailing: RBC Commissioners, P.O. Box i, 555 Main St. 3rd Floor., Meeker, CO 81641

Hand-delivery address: RBC Commissioners, 555 Main St. 3rd Floor Meeker, CO 81641

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on February 12, 2018 at the Rio Blanco County Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 555 Main St. 3rd Floor, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado. Discrepancies between words and figures will be resolved in favor of words. Discrepancies between the indicated sum of any column of figures and the correct sum thereof will be resolved in favor of the correct sum. Rio Blanco County reserves the right to negotiate a contract with the selected bidder.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

Dated: January 15, 2018

By: Shawn J. Bolton, Chairman

Publish: January 18 and January 25, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Plaintiff: TRANS-VAIL, INC., a Colorado corporation

v.

Defendants: PUBLIC TRUSTEE OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO; BERISLAV K. SEPIC, SJURDJICA A. SEPIC, MOUNTAIN VALLEY BANK, PACIFIC WESTERN BANK and all other persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action.

DISTRICT COURT, RIO BLANCO COUNTY, CO

Case No. 17CV30037

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO, TO ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS: You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet title to the property described as follows:

Lots 3 and 4

Sanderson Hill Subdivision according to the Plat thereof filed December 19, 1978 as Reception No. 185454

Town of Meeker, Colorado

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM that property conveyed by Quit Claim Deed recorded March 3, 1980 in Book 399, Page 397 of the public records of Rio Blanco County as Reception No. 194475.

Lot 5

Sanderson Hill Subdivision according to the Plat thereof filed December 19, 1978 as Reception No. 185454

Town of Meeker, Colorado

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM that property conveyed by Quit Claim Deed recorded March 3, 1980 in Book 399, Page 397 of the public records of Rio Blanco County as Reception No. 194475.

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM that property conveyed by Warranty Deed recorded May 21, 1981 in Book 410, Page 250, Reception No. 201072 in the records of Rio Blanco County.

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM Paintbrush Ridge Subdivision – Filing No. 1, according to the Plat thereof fled May 17, 2002 as Reception No. 272416, Town of Meeker, Colorado.

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM that property conveyed by Warranty Deed recorded April 30, 2010 as Reception No. 298444 in the records of Rio Blanco County.

Dated this 15th day of January, 2018.

Melody D. Massih, #24683

P.O. Box 916, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602

(970) 928-9100, melody@ommpc.com

Published in the Rio Blanco Herald Times.

First Publication: January 18, 2018.

Last Publication: February 22, 2018.

Rio Blanco County

2018 Crack Filll Project

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME

2018 Rio Blanco County Crackfill Project. THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY is soliciting bids for furnishing and placement of approx. 23,100 lbs. of Deery 974 Asphalt or Equivalent Crack Fill Material on Rio Blanco County Road 5, Piceance Creek Road.

BID DOCUMENTS

Bid Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at www.rbc.us on the Business/Purchasing/Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. in Meeker on Jan. 18, 2018.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Clint Chappell, Road and Bridge Coordinator, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All Vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding this project are to be directed in writing to Clint Chappell before Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. at the above address or fax number.

WORK SCHEDULE

This project shall start April 2, 2018 and be completed by May 11, 2018, depending upon delays due to adverse conditions.

PRE-BID MEETING

Vendors shall attend a pre-bid meeting (mandatory):

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “SEALED BID – 2018 RIO BLANCO COUNTY CRACKFILL PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 9, 2018. No bids shall be received Saturday, February 10 or Sunday, February 11, 2018. Hand delivered bids will be accepted IN MEEKER from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on February 12, 2018. Do not depend on overnight delivery.

Mailing: RBC Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Vicky Edwards, P O Box i, Meeker, CO 81641

Hand-delivery address: Rio Blanco County Courthouse, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor Board Room, Meeker, CO 81641

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on February 12, 2018 at the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at Courthouse 3rd Floor Board Room, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informalities and minor irregularities in bids, and to accept the bid deemed, in the opinion of the Board, to be in the best interest of Rio Blanco County, State of Colorado. The County also reserves the right to negotiate changes in product specifications with successful vendor. Owner will give the Successful Vendor a Notice of Award within thirty days after the day of the Bid opening.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Dated: Jan. 15, 2018

By: Shawn J. Bolton, Chairman

Publish: January 18 and 25, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

32-1-804.1; 32-1-804.3, 1-1-104(34), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Western Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District of Rio Blanco County(ies), Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 8th day of May, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 2 directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms. Eligible electors of the Western Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Linda C. Gordon

611 South Stanolind

Rangely, CO 81648

970-675-8211

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If the DEO determines that a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is not sufficient, the eligible elector who submitted the form may amend the form once, at any time, prior to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018. The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on Friday, March 2, 2018 (not less than 67 days before the election). Earlier submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit curing an insufficient form. Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, March 5, 2018 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that applications for and return of absentee ballots may be filed with the Designated Election Official of the District at the above address between the hours of 9:00a.m. and 5:00 p.m., until the close of business on the Friday immediately preceding the election (Friday, May 4, 2018).

Western Rio Blanco Metro Recreation and Park District

Designated Election Official Signature

Publish: January 25 and February 1, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWN OF MEEKER

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

April 3, 2018

TO: REGISTERED ELECTORS OF THE TOWN OF MEEKER, COLORADO

NOTICE is hereby given that a registered elector of the town who has attained the age of eighteen (18) years or older on the date of the election and has resided in the town for a period of at least twelve (12) consecutive months immediately preceding the date of election, who desires to be a write-in candidate in this election, must complete and file an Affidavit of Intent with the Town Clerk at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado, by 5:00 P.M. on Monday, January 29, 2018, in order to be eligible for such office.

IN WITNESS THEREOF, I have here unto set my hand and official seal at Meeker, Colorado this 19th day of January 2018.

TOWN OF MEEKER

Lisa Cook, Town Clerk

Published: January 25, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

District Court, Rio Blanco County, Colorado

455 Main Street, P. O. Box 1150

Meeker, CO 81641

(970) 878-5622

PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

In the Interest of:

C. H., H. H, and A. H, Children

and Concerning

Respondent Mother:

DAWN HOFFMAN

Respondent Father:

CAMERON HERNANDEZ, Sr.

Case No. 16JV9

Div.: Ctm:

Attorney:

Name: Kent A. Borchard

Attorney at Law

Address: P.O. Box i, 555 Main Street,

Meeker, CO 81644

Telephone: (970) 878-9680

Fax: (970) 878-5731

Atty. Reg. #:2194

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

To: Father Cameron Hernandez Sr.

Last Known Address if any: 6109 South Don Carlos Drive, Taylorsville, UT 84129

A hearing on the adjudication of the minor children will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:

Date: March 2, 2017 Time: 2:00 P.M., in Courtroom B,

Rio Blanco County Justice Center, 455 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641

KENT A. BORCHARD, #2194

Attorney for the People of the

State of Colorado and Rio Blanco County Department of Human Services

Published: January 25, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

