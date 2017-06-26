Co-ed softball season gets underway at Paintbrush Park

MEEKER | Seven teams, including the defending champion, Ace Trucking, are participating in the annual coed softball season at Paintbrush Park.

Games are played on both fields at Paintbrush Park on Mondays and Wednesdays (no games are scheduled for July 3), with the first games starting at 6:30 p.m.

Watt’s Ranch Market, Edge Salon, Fat & Happy, The Flatliners, Ripped Shorts and the Warriors will be the teams challenging Ace Trucking for the championship and bragging rights

Games will be played through the end of July and the annual tournament will start Monday, Aug. 7, with the championship game scheduled to be played the following Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m.

