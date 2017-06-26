Co-ed softball season gets underway at Paintbrush Park

June 26, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker Sports, Sports 0

With one her twin babies being cared for behind her, Stephanie Varland takes a swing at a pitch during a recent softball game at Paintbrush Park. Seven teams are entered in Meeker’s coed softball league, sponsored by the ERBM Recreation and Parks District, with games being played Mondays and Wednesdays, starting at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Bobby Gutierrez photo

MEEKER | Seven teams, including the defending champion, Ace Trucking, are participating in the annual coed softball season at Paintbrush Park.
Games are played on both fields at Paintbrush Park on Mondays and Wednesdays (no games are scheduled for July 3), with the first games starting at 6:30 p.m.
Watt’s Ranch Market, Edge Salon, Fat & Happy, The Flatliners, Ripped Shorts and the Warriors will be the teams challenging Ace Trucking for the championship and bragging rights
Games will be played through the end of July and the annual tournament will start Monday, Aug. 7, with the championship game scheduled to be played the following Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m.

Related Articles

Meeker

East Ridge Trail completed

November 20, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER | The Bureau of Land Management put the final touches on the 1.3-mile East Ridge Trail above Meeker Nov. 3. The trail provides an important link between the seven-mile Meeker Trail System and four […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply