County recognized for outstanding performance in human services

RBC | The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) recognized 16 counties June 6 for “2016 C-Stat Distinguished Performance” at the Colorado Counties Inc. Summer Conference. The counties’ outstanding performance efforts were tied to programs that help Coloradans, including Colorado Works, food assistance, child support services, the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP), adult protection and child welfare.

C-Stat is a performance management approach that allows CDHS to better focus on and improve performance outcomes that enhance people’s lives. Each county met C-Stat goals at least 75 percent of the time on 21 measures tied to timeliness, accuracy, safety and well-being.

Counties eclipsing the 75 percent mark were Arapahoe, Boulder, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Fremont, Huerfano, Jackson, Lake, Mineral, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, San Miguel, Sedgwick, Summit and Yuma.

“These counties are leaders in using data to align their efforts and resources to create positive change for the people they serve,” said Reggie Bicha, executive director of CDHS. “They’re our top performers statewide in ensuring that Coloradans in need of assistance quickly get the helping hand they need to make ends meet and get back on their feet.”

Sixteen distinguished performers is an increase from last year’s total of 13 and the previous year’s 10. Of the 16 counties, 10 have received this recognition in the past, including eight—Boulder, Eagle, Jackson, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, San Miguel, Sedgwick and Yuma‑that received it last year. Dolores and Mineral have received the recognition in previous years.

