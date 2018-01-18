County residents urged to test homes for radon

RBC | Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas responsible for more than 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year. The colorless, odorless, tasteless gas can enter homes through cracks in the foundation or other openings and can accumulate unless properly mitigated. Long-term radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second-leading cause of lung cancer in smokers.

Testing is easy, and high radon levels usually can be mitigated by a certified mitigation professional.

A limited amount of free short term and long term radon testing Kits are available at the Rio Blanco Public Health office in Rangely and Meeker and can be picked up during regular office hours at either location.

The cost of the kit and associated testing are included in this limited offer. Funding for the kits was provided by the State of Colorado in a small limited award to help the residents of Rio Blanco County maintain their health and lung safety. Residents of Rio Blanco County are encouraged to call with any questions or concerns involving radon, radon testing and radon mitigation.

For more information please contact: Rio Blanco County Public Health at 345 Market St. in Meeker or call 970-878-9520 or 209 E. Main St. in Rangely 970-878-9520.

