Egg recall

RBC | More than 200 million eggs have been recalled after 22 reports of illnesses linked to salmonella poisoning.
The eggs were distributed to stores and restaurants in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.
The FDA is advising consumers not to eat recalled eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms’ Hyde County farm. Hyde County farm produces 2.3 million eggs a day. The facility includes three million laying hens with a USDA inspector on-site daily.
According to Rose Acre Farms’ recent recall notice, these eggs are sold under multiple brand names, including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, and Sunshine Farms. Recalled eggs were also sold to restaurants.
Consumers who have purchased shells eggs are urged to immediately discontinue use of the recalled eggs and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 855-215-5730 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard time.

