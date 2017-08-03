Ficken, Scoggins graduate

RANGELY | In a ceremony on Saturday, April 29, 2017, more than 400 Fort Lewis College graduates and their families packed Whalen Gymnasium for fall commencement. The speaker chosen to offer the commencement address was Kevin Gover, director of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian.

Chelsea Ficken of Rangely was graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

William Scoggins of Rangely was graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

