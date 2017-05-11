Free admission Saturday to Vernal museum to celebrate book release

VERNAL | Families and children can experience a life size replica of a 20-foot tyrannosaurus and other life-like dinosaur replicas, along with fun games and activities, at Dinosaurland’s Origin of Adventure book release. The release will be at the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum and those in attendance will receive free admission.

The Origin of Adventure book release will take place Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vernal, Utah Field House Museum, located at 496 East Main Street. The book release is centered on The Origin of Adventure part 2, where Vern and Al go on another adventure. The first book was released one year ago, however, this is the first book release event.

The book release will have a family-oriented atmosphere that not only will allow kids to learn about dinosaurs, but also have fun. Families can participate in a variety of activities such as a coloring contest, excavating activities and carnival games. Those in attendance can also explore the dinosaur museum. Prizes, such as a national parks pass, state park pass and a Dinosaur National Monument pass, will be given to the winners of the activities.

Children will also receive a free copy of the newest The Origin of Adventure storybook. The book includes coloring pages, where children can make their own tale, and it provides information about the scavenger hunt. The event will also include a special appearance from Utah’s favorite food truck, Waffle Love, where families can purchase lunch and sweet treats.

During the book release, an interactive scavenger hunt throughout Dinosaurland will kick off, which will last throughout the summer. Local hotels, restaurants, museums and visitor centers will provide postcards explaining the rules of the scavenger hunt. Anyone participating will have the chance to win a small prize.

“Last year was the first year that we held the scavenger hunt and we saw such a positive reaction from the community and visitors that we decided to hold the scavenger hunt again,” said Lesha Coltharp, tourism director of the Uintah County Travel and Tourism Office.

Vern and Al are two dinosaurs who have already gone on one adventure in Dinosaurland, and the book release features the next and greatest adventure. To watch Vern and Al’s first adventure, visit //player.vimeo.com/video/159827202, and to read the first storybook, visit dinoland.com.

The event, book release and short video are part of Uintah County Travel and Tourism’s campaign to draw tourists to the many outdoor activities throughout Vernal, Utah. Activities in Vernal include: hiking, rafting, scenic drives and more.

For more information on the Vern and Al children’s book release, go to @visitdinosaurland on Facebook.

