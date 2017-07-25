Guest Editorial: Under the Dome: News from House District 57

By BOB RANKIN

Special to the Herald Times

RBC | Education Leadership

Council: My big news this month is

my participation with the lieutenant

governor as co-chair of a reinvigorated

ELC. We will appoint the members

this month and start our work to

build a vision for the future of education

in our state. It will include all

aspects of lifelong learning from the

parent as first teacher to senior citizens

continuing to learn. It will be

more about the process and structure

to capture the vision and dreams of

parents, teachers, students and taxpayers

than mandating solutions

from Denver.

Colorado Energy Office: Many of

my constituents have been concerned

and let me know their desire to keep

the CEO funded. The good news is

that we now have funding to keep the

office staffed until the next legislative

session. There were attempts to reach

a compromise on this funding and the

mission of the office during the last

session and those attempts failed.

Without legislative support, the Joint

Budget Committee should not override

the process and approve funding,

so I voted against a supplemental

measure at our June meeting. I did

not vote against the existence of the

office and I will support it if the general

assembly comes to agreement.

Joint Budget Committee: I’m

honored to serve on this important

committee. We work from early

November through the middle of

May while the regular legislative session

only runs from mid-January to

May. We try to separate major policy

issues from budget decisions, but of

course budget is policy and we can’t

completely separate them.

Controversial decisions like the energy

office and the hospital provider

fee belong in the larger legislative

process that draws in all of the elected

Representatives and Senators.

Budget: Our last forecast was

down from the March forecast but

with a $28 billion

total budget

and $12 billion

of that being

general fund

from taxes, small

percentages are

big money. We

get another forecast

in

September and

will start to

budget to it in

November. The big challenges are

changes coming to federal Medicaid

funding, demands to put more

money in education and funding of

our transportation needs. Not to

mention that the prison population is

trending up and we are out of prison

space. With the changes to budgeting

implemented by SB17-267, we don’t

have near term expectations of

exceeding the TABOR spending

limit so our budget will be based on

tax collections, fees and federal revenue

and there will be no taxpayer

refunds. But spending authority is

not spendable revenue so funding

challenges have not substantially

changed.

Outreach: I’ll be traveling

throughout my three county district

57 in the next few weeks and accompanying

Joyce as she visits schools

throughout the whole of western

Colorado. As always, I want to hear

from local government and citizens

about their concerns and expectations

of state government. Going into

my sixth year and session, I still find

new dragons to slay almost every

day. But I’ve also learned enough to

connect resources and help my district,

so let’s talk.

Representative Bob Rankin represents

House District 57. He

writes the monthly column “Under

the Dome” hoping to inform and

engage the constituents in his district.

He serves on the Joint Budget

Committee and represents Garfield,

Rio Blanco and Moffat Counties.

