MEEKER | Guided meditation class Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hugus Building, 592 Main St. Ste. 1. $5 for the class. Come relax and enjoy an evening of letting things go. Bring a yoga mat and/or meditation pillow if you have them. Classes taught by Stefanie Nielsen. Sponsored by Vital Awareness.
