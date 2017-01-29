Historical society officer elections reset for Feb. 12

RBC | Rio Blanco County Historical Society conducted their annual membership meeting on Jan. 8 at the Old West Heritage Culture Center.

A five year report from the outgoing president, Ellene Meece, was a looping photo slide show during the luncheon.

Afterward, there were committee reports and a Powerpoint presentation review of 2016. Joe Sullivan made a farewell speech in his retiring from the Milk Creek Battlefield Park Committee and announced Jim Brown as the new chair. Janet Clark gave a report on the progress of the Coal Creek School Historic Preservation and their goal of raising funds to complete the inside before the school’s 125th birthday in Fall 2017. The Heritage Culture Center Committee announced two exciting events coming in 2017: A return of the Cowboy Poet Gathering set for June 2 and a Jammin’ Lamb Festival set for Sept. 9 during Sheepdog Classic week—both fundraisers and heritage education events.

Also announced was the next quarterly meeting set for April 2: “A Bumpy Ride into Northwest Colorado—The Story of the Early Stagecoach” with Dan Davidson.

The intended election was recessed until Feb. 5 to review conflicting opinions on how names are to be placed on the ballot for membership voting. The board has since moved this membership election meeting to Feb. 12 at the Old West Heritage Culture Center at 1 p.m. There will not be a luncheon. All RBCHS members are encouraged to attend.

