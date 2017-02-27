I Ride With James…

February 27, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Features, Meeker 0

Ellie Hossack was the winner of the kid’s snowmobile at the sixth annual ‘I Ride With James’ poker run last weekend. Brian Adee won first place, Rocky Pappas won second and Bill Smith won third. courtesy photo

Related Articles

Features

A wealth of life and love: Byron and Jo Linden

January 26, 2012 Hallie Blunt 0

MEEKER I Thomas Jefferson once said, “I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it.” Byron and Josephine “Jo” Linden are perfect examples of Jefferson’s […]

No Picture
Letters To The Editor

Letter to the Editor: Snowmobiler tickets called callous

March 4, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0

Dear Editor: On. Feb. 16, I had the privilege of attending the fund-raising third annual “I Ride with James” Snowmobile and Poker Run. Related

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*