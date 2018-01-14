Interim board position open for Rangely District Hospital

RANGELY | The Rangely District Hospital is currently seeking applications from those interesting in serving a short interim position on their board following the resignation of a board member. The position will be interviewed for and filled later this month. The spot will then be up for election in March.

The hospital board meets the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. The board is currently chaired by John Payne. Other members include vice-chair Jason Kurrasch, secretary/treasurer Nathaniel Polley and board member Michelle Huber.

The hospital receives $4.9 million in annual tax funding from their mill levy which is currently 21.04 mills.

Those interested in serving should contact Cindy at 970-675-4225 to receive an application.

Like this: Like Loading...