July workshop to focus on reuse of ‘brownfields’

RBC | The economic development departments for Routt, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties have announced a workshop on community revitalization to be held on July 27 in Craig that will focus on brownfields assessment, site cleanup and redevelopment. Brownfields are properties with real or perceived contamination creating hurdles to reuse or redevelop. Possible examples include former industrial sites, junkyards, landfills and mining-related sites.
The half day workshop, which will focus on redevelopment opportunities for under-used buildings and sites, is a partnership between Community Builders, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Human Environment and the three host counties. The workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Memorial Regional Hospital Conference room (750 Hospital Loop Craig, Colo., 81625).
Across Colorado, communities are looking for innovative approaches to redevelop their downtown and core neighborhoods, while adding community amenities, housing, and other assets. In this half-day workshop, Community leaders, planners, developers and property owners from throughout the region will learn about the potential of brownfields sites as underused opportunities, and how to uncover and clean-up any issues and put the sites back to use. Attendees will also learn about how Colorado State brownfields resources can be leveraged to further community redevelopment goals.
Community Builders, which envisions an American West of great places and prosperous communities, helps people create successful, prosperous communities through training, information and assistance.
The half-day workshop is for Northwest Colorado community leaders and property owners who are working on economic development, revitalization and brownfield site redevelopment. The workshop is free to attend, but those interested should register by following the link below. Space is limited.
For additional information about the event and to register, visit www.communitybuilders.org/how-we-help/training/craig-community-revitalization-workshop.
For more information contact Michelle Balleck at director@cmedp.com or Clark Anderson at clark@communitybuilders.org.

