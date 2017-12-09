Lady Cowboys finish fourth in WREA Cowboy Shootout

RBC | The lady Cowboys varsity basketball team finished fourth in the annual White River Electric Cowboy Shootout last week, while the JV and C team both won two games each to start the 2017-2018 girls basketball season. The girls will be idle until Dec. 15, when they host Grand Valley.

The Meeker girls’ varsity team beat Moffat County’s JV team in the first round of the Cowboy Shootout but lost 37-38 to the Cedaredge Bruins in the semifinals, then lost to the Moffat County’s varsity 32-51, to finish fourth.

“The girls came out the first night and played well,” Meeker head coach Jamie Rogers said. “The second night against Cedaredge, we gave up some shots in the first half and didn’t play aggressive defense.”

Meeker trailed by nine at halftime against the Bruins, then fell behind by as much as 14 in the fourth quarter, before making an exciting comeback, which fell one point short.

“Our girls came out in the second half and played consistently, with some big stops and big baskets, we just couldn’t quite get the win,” coach Rogers said.

The loss, matched Meeker against Moffat County’s varsity, for third place but the lady Cowboys could not keep up with the 3A Bulldogs.

“Against Moffat County we were just flat,” coach Rogers said. “We couldn’t make a basket and we didn’t move our feet on defense but everyone worked hard and kept going.”

Meeker junior Megan Shelton led the team with 27 points in the three games and 29 rebounds, which drew the attention of other coaches, naming her to the All-tournament team. Cowboy sophomore Julia Dinwiddie scored 20 points, pulled down 12 rebounds in the three games and won the three-point contest held Saturday, while Gracie Bradfield scored 25 points and Victoria Lasker added 24 in the three games.

“I’m so proud of Megan for making the all-tournament team, she is an amazing rebounder and is starting to see some really great passes,” coach Rogers said. “Julia winning the three point contest was not surprising, as she shoots every night after practice with her dad, working to be better. Gracie and Tori both have been strong defensive players and this year seeing them actively adding to the offense is exciting.”

Meeker will be idle during the boys’ Cowboy Shootout and will next host Grand Valley Dec. 15.

“It’s great to have the first games under our belt, so we know the direction we need to be going,” coach Rogers said.

