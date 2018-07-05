Legal Notices: July 5, 2018

As part of the Town of Dinosaur’s wastewater treatment plant improvements project the Town is proposing to land apply biosolids from its existing evaporative/non-discharging lagoon to agricultural properties in accordance with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) Biosolids Regulation #64. In this regard, the Town is soliciting input from potential parties/land owners that may be interested in having biosolids applied to their agricultural fields for land application/soil amendment purposes.

The application rate would be established using an agronomic rate to maximize the full nitrogen fertilizer value of the biosolids based on the nitrogen uptake of the soil and the landowners proposed agricultural crop. As a condition of authorizing the site, CDPHE will require verification of the agronomic application rate prior to land application, based on actual soil and biosolids laboratory analysis. The Town would have the biosolids delivered to the proposed property for land application that would then be spread, disked, and plowed into the field(s) by the land owner. All related permitting issues would be completed by the Town.

Parties that may be interested in having biosolids land applied as a soil amendment are invited to attend a meeting at the Dinosaur Town Hall at 6:00 p.m. on July 10, 2018 where the proposed method of land application and biosolids classification/characteristics (based on biosolids laboratory testing results) will be discussed to provide interested property owners all pertinent information.

By: L.D. Smith, Mayor

Town of Dinosaur

Published: June 28, 2018 & July 5, 2018

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

2018 CRACKFILL PROJECT

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 23rd day of July, 2018 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with AM/PM Sweepers & Stripes, LLC of P O Box 22, Montrose, CO 81402 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as Rio Blanco County 2018 Crackfill Project.

1)Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2)All such claims shall be filed with Clint Chappell, Road and Bridge Coordinator, Rio Blanco County Public Facilities Department, 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before July 16, 2018.

3)Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this the 2nd day of July, 2018.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

Published: July 5 & 12, 2018

Rio Blanco County is seeking Contractors for the Rio Blanco County Fairfield Remodel Project in Meeker, Colorado. The intent of this Invitation for Bid is to have Contractors submit a written response to specifically address the services required, fee, and provide a well-considered plan of execution for those services. The Bid Documents must be received by mail no later than Friday, July 06, 2018 or by hand delivery no later than 11:00 A.M., Mountain Daylight Time, on Monday, July 09, 2018.

Potential bidders can access and download the bid documents at http://www.co.rio-blanco.co.us/bids

Published: July 5, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Betsy Leola Hauck, deceased

Rio Blanco County District Court

Case No. 2018PR30008

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District court of Rio Blanco County, Colorado on or before July 20, 2018 or the claims may be forever barred.

Isaiah Quigley, Coleman & Quigley, LLC

2454 Patterson Road, Suite 200

Grand Junction, CO 81505

Published: July 5, 12, and 19, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, April 13, 2018 the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado will hold a public hearing beginning at 1:15 p.m. at the Rio Blanco County Historical Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd floor, Meeker, Colorado, to consider the following:

URSA Limited Impact Review (PLIR) PLIR-0002-18. The applicant is requesting to construct and operate the Boies Ranch Produced Water Pit facility with an onsite pump house at URSA Piceance, LLC. Located at 2500 County Road 26, in the S½NW¼, NE¼NW¼, N½NE¼ of Section 33, Township 2 South, Range 98 West

Copies of the documents may be obtained from the Community Development Department at 555 Main Street in Meeker, Colorado, or you may call (970) 878-9456 for more information between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Published: July 5, 2018

MEEKER CEMETERY DISTRICT BOARD MEETING AGENDA

July 5th, 2018 @ 7pm

BOARD ROOM 265 County Road Meeker Highland Cemetery

1. Call to Order

2. Approve Agenda

3. Approve May 10th Minutes

4. Public Input

5. OLD BUSINESS

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Drought Plans

B. Dog Policy

C. Noise Pollution

D. Review & Approve Audit

E. Manager Report

F. Office Manager Report

7. Present & Approve Bills & Deeds

8. Open Board Discussions

9. Adjourn

Published: July 5, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

Visual Lease Services has been contracted by Rio Blanco County to GPS and map all oil and gas wells, compressor stations, gas plants, pipelines and lease roads in the county. Inspections will begin July 15th.

Rio Blanco County would appreciate the cooperation of all landowners and oil and gas companies during this process. Please provide access through gates, etc. If you have any questions, please contact the Rio Blanco County Assessor’s office at 970.878.9410.

Published: July 5, and 12, 2018

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that on or about 7:10 P.M., July 17, 2018, during the regular Board of Trustees meeting at the Meeker Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be made to Kilgore Companies, LLC, dba Elam Construction, and all project subcontractors, including project partners for the 2018 Meeker Paving Project any person, co-partnership, company, association of persons, or corporation who has an unpaid claim with the Company listed above, as a project subcontractor or project partner, or for labor and materials, or reimbursement for related expenses, may file a verified statement, at any time, up to final settlement, of the amount due with the Town, pursuant to Section 38-26-107, C.R.S., as amended.

Failure on the part of any Claimant to file such verified statement with the Town Board, prior to the final settlement on said contract, will relieve the Town of Meeker from any liability for such Claimant’s claim. More information is available at (970)878-5344 or at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

Scott W. Meszaros

Town Administrator

Town of Meeker

345 Market Street

Meeker, CO 81641

Published: July 5, and 12, 2018

