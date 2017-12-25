Letters to Santa from local elementary school students

Editor’s Note: The following is a selection of letters written to Santa from kindergarten, first and second graders. Names have been omitted at the request of the schools and spelling errors have been left in.

Dear Santa,

I want a mat for Christmas. One reason is I can practice tumbling on it. Also when my friends come over we can practice, too. Clearly I would like a mat for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

I really want the Nerf Judge for Christmas. First of all I can have a lot of Nerf wars with my brother, ____. Plus, I can aim better when I grow up and when I go hunting with my dad. As you can see I really want the Nerf Judge for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

I want a toy puppy for Christmas this year. First of all, it can exercise with me. Also it is fun because it can bark and roll over. Finally, Christmas is here and I have always wanted it.

Dear Santa,

I was good this summer. Can you get me a dirt bike please? One reason is that they are fast. It is fun, too. Safe drivers are helpful and they are fast to go up hills.

Dear Santa,

I want an instrument. First of all, I could bang on it. Plus it is loud! It is loud when you play on it. Last of all it is entertaining. It is very fun! Clearly an instrument would be great.

Dear Santa,

Would you pleas get me wiiu for Christmas? To begin a wiiu is fun because it has lots of different games on the wiiu. Another reason is my family can play with me. Finally, I have been working hard at home and school. Clearly, a wiiu would be a great gift.

Dear Santa,

I would like an electric guitar for Christmas this year, or a pottery wheel for Christmas, too. I’d maybe like some Easy Bake dough in my stocking, and maybe some new toothpaste (I ran out). If you ever give me these things that I ask for, there will be a treat waiting for you. P.S. I have been very good.

Dear Santa,

I really want a microphone for Christmas. First of all, it would be fun. I could practice my singing. Another reason is my other one broke. I will be very careful this time. Plus, you could get me one that has a charger. We wouldn’t have to spend money on batteries. As you can see, you should get me a microphone for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a BB gun. It can help me hunt. I helped my dad on the ranch. I helped my mom at home. I help clean sisters’s room. I clean my room too. That is why I should have a BB gun.

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed Rudolph with a button on its hoof. I want to hear the whole song. Also I want to see its nose glow really bright. Clearly I like the name. Can I please have a stuffed Rudolph.

Dear Santa,

In my opinion a stuffed Beauty would be a good thing for me. One reason is for traveling. I could travel with it in the car. Next is sleeping. I would sleep with it. It could encourage me to be a musician. Clearly a stuffed animal would be good thing for me.

Dear Santa,

I want a Annabelle doll for Christmas. Annabelle dolls are really scary. I can scare my sister and my mom can scare me. Annabelle dolls look real. It looks real. I want to scare a lot of people in town and out of town. If I do scare a lot of people it is going to be fun and I mean really fun. I am excited to get one if I do get one. It is going to be the best present I ever got. I think Annabelle dolls is the best thing to get for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

I want to have an Ipod for Christmas. One reason is I will do chores. I will feed the rabbits, water the rabbits, do the dishes, clean my room, water the dogs and feed the dogs. Also I will help my mom get dinner read. Clearly I should have an Ipod for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

I want a notebook. Because you can write into it. First of all you can write your feelings into and nobody can get into it. Another reason is you can choose your own password. You can do your password like cupcake. The notebook would be a good book for me.

Dear Santa,

I would love to have an iPhone. One reason I should have an iPhone to call to get home or for a ride. It would be a great reward. Another reason is that it would be so fun and cool to have an iPhone! I will be very responsible. I will charge it, not lose it, be responsible, not let it break. Clearly I should have an iPhone.

Dear Santa,

A BB gun can help from snakes. BB guns are fun. They help you at shooting. They can help you when you’re chased. Clearly BB guns help you. A BB gun is the best gift.

Dear Santa,

I want an xbox one with two controllers and a game named call of duty war for Christmas and I was being so kind and I will be responsible with the game and careful with the xbox. One more thing, I will be responsible with the controllers.

Dear Santa,

I would really like a ps4 for Christmas. To begin, it’ll be real fun because I will have a lot of games to play. Also I’ve worked real hard at school and home. Another reason it’ll be a good reward because I’ve been working hard in school. Clearly, a ps4 would be a great gift.

Dear Santa,

I want a baby chihuahua for Christmas. One reason is I could play fetch and play tug of war with a chihuahua. Another reason is a chihuahua will make me more healthy. A chihuahua will make me healthy by me having to run after it and play with it. Also if I had a chihuahua it will warn me and my family if a criminal is in our house. If someone or something is our house the chihuahua will warn me and my family if they’re in our house. As you can see a chihuahua would be a great present to have.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would love a remote controlled Titanick! I will give you sum of our famous pancakes. I have been good by helping my sister clean up her room. I have been wan for it and I will let my sister play with it.

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is everyone to have a good day and a good Christmas. I’ll leave you a lot of cookies, milk and some carrots for your reindeer. I’m so glad you deliver presents every year. I have one brother that got leg surgery. My brother would like what I want. I think I’ve been good this year. It would make my brother and I have a good Christmas.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I really want and need a phone. I will give you a present and me and my sister will give you a slice of blueberry pie and a glass of orange juice. A phone would be very helpful for calling my mom and sometimes my friends. You have done amazing things. Your elf will tell you I have been good. I made a gift for my sister’s friend.

Dear Santa,

I would like a laptop. I hope you like the cookies. I really like that you are very, very kind. I am a kind and nice kid at school. I like your elves. If you can’t get me a laptop I couldn’t look up things and research. If you can’t get me one I couldn’t learn how to type.

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board. Thank you for delivering presents all over the world. I will leave cookies or breakfast and milk. I have been good but if my elf on the shelf said I was bad then OK. But I think I am good. I am good in a way I help and do anything for my family.

Dear Santa,

This year I want a pink guitar for Christmas. I will leave out cookies and milk for you. You are the greatest man I know. I have been a good girl. I was nice to my friends. My brother broke my guitar and I need a new one.

Dear Santa,

I really want a horse for Christmas. I have been good. I help my mom with _____ and ______. I really need a horse because it will change my life. She will eat our grass. The horse will have good care. I’ll leave you carrots for your reindeer. For you I’ll leave cookies. Santa, don’t forget I want a horse.

Dear Santa,

I want a twin hatchimol for Christmas. I’ll giv eyou cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer. I have been kind of good. About the toy, I will enjoy it. And if you can’t get it for me it is okay Santa. Santa pleesa if you can.

Dear Santa,

I want some toy dinos because I’m starting to play Jurassic Park. I will give you some cookies and milk. I was good and I will give you a present. I gave my sister a toy. I think you’re real. Some people don’t believe in you. Thanks for the presents.

Dear Santa,

I wish for a drift drone. This is what I will give you: peanut butter and jelly sandwich and some carrots for your reindeer. If you can’t get me a drift drone think about my parents. I hope you can give them a t.v. They would be happy and really like it.

Dear Santa,

I would like an American Girl doll that looks like me. Could she have blingy pockets on her blue jeans? Also a pink shirt with a pony on it. If you don’t have a doll that looks like me but looks like ____ please give it to her. I’ll leave you some cookies and milk. I will also leave your reindeer some marshmellows.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like fish in an aquarium. I hope you enjoy the cookies and root beer and a napkin. I hope you accept my gratitude. I have five people in my family. My family would enjoy it.

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a box of chalk and a note that says how the reindeer are doing. I will leave you carrots for the reindeer and cookies for you. I bet you all get hungry! I really enjoy having ______. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like an iphonex. While you’re delivering presents I hope your reindeer enjoy carrots from my house. I have been a good student in school. So if you can’t get me an iphonex I would like an iphone5. I want an iphonex because I saw one at the store and looked cool and it has a lot of storage. My ipod only has a little bit of storage. Thanks for your gifts. They are the best.

Dear Santa,

I would like a word search I will give something back like carrots. I have been nice to my sister and everyone else. So if you give me a word search it will change my life. For example I might learn a word I don’t know.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like two Nerf guns, one for me and one for my sister. Please make them be different because we have two that are the same. I will leave some hot cocoa and toast out. I hope you enjoy them. I am being a good boy in school and I work hard.

Dear Santa,

I want a hachamal please. I will give you some carrots. Please accept my gratitude for all you do for children all around the world. I am 8 years old and I live in Meeker. I have been good because I listen to my mom and clean my room.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I’d like some art things because I am artsy fartsy.

Dear Santa,

I’m sending this note for you. This might be a little funy dote you have a reindeer named Danser? Because I did dans class. Because I was in it sins I was in prees school. Do you dans with Mr. Clos?

Dear Santa,

How are your elves? Would you like some cookies? Can you bring me a robot cat?

Dear Santa,

How are you doing today? How are your elves doing? You are the best in the world. How are your reindeer doing? It is kind of hard to be good. I kind of want a rhx machine.

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Can I please have a fake rhino? The cookies will be on the table. I helped my mom hang the ornaments. Mrs. Hughes said I deserve two presents. So could I also have a stuffed motorcycle?

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the North Pole? If you and your elves have time I’d like a bow and arrow with a set of arrows and a couple packs of practice arrows. And some of the things you put on your arrow to hill.

Dear Santa,

Santa how are you? Are your elves doing well? Are they helpful? I would like a rc car. I fed my dogs. How are your reindeer?

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? Is Rudolph ready? May I plees have a mini bike? I have have been nise.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an xBox 360. How is Rudolph. My sister ____ and I have been good.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like the check up baby cece from doc mcstuffins.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a hatchimal. I have been a good girl.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a duck call and a decoy.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

