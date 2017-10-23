Main Street … October 23, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0 Main Street coordinator Gayle Langley (seated in center) was in town last week to celebrate successes enjoyed by the Meeker Project 45 committee, consisting of Scott Creecy, Scott Meszaros, Katelin Cook, Stephanie Hanson Kobald, Sean VonRoenn, Ellene Meece, Keely Winger and Bob Amick. Cook and Kobald gave Langley a tour around Meeker before the meeting. Bobby Gutierrez photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
