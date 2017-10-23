Main Street …

October 23, 2017

Main Street coordinator Gayle Langley (seated in center) was in town last week to celebrate successes enjoyed by the Meeker Project 45 committee, consisting of Scott Creecy, Scott Meszaros, Katelin Cook, Stephanie Hanson Kobald, Sean VonRoenn, Ellene Meece, Keely Winger and Bob Amick. Cook and Kobald gave Langley a tour around Meeker before the meeting. Bobby Gutierrez photo

