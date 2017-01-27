Meeker Education Foundation dinner and auction benefits students and teachers all year long

MEEKER | For the third year in a row, the Meeker Education Foundation will host its annual dinner and auction to benefit Meeker schools. The funds raised will provide school staff and student grant awards for academic and activity enrichment opportunities, professional development and classroom needs.

Last year’s benefit dinner and auction raised more than $8,000.

One hundred percent of those funds, combined with a Fairfield Trust grant and additional contributions, went toward various projects supported by the foundation’s grant award program, including textbooks for multiple classes, a potter’s wheel for the art department, tools for wood shop, computer equipment, and varied curricula for elementary, middle and high school classes.

“Our grant awards program is, obviously currently our main focus as the funds go directly into the classroom,” said foundation director Mary Strang via email.

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations to the grant award program may be made at any time during the year.

The dinner and auction will be held at the Fairfield Center in Meeker on Sunday, Jan. 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets, which are available at the door, are $25 per adult, $45 per couple, $15 for students, and children 5 and under are admitted free.

Live entertainment will be provided by the Meeker High School choir and the Meeker Elementary School marimba band.

