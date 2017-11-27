Meeker youth basketball girls’ teams host games

November 27, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker Sports, Sports 0

Reese Clatterbaugh tries to gain control of the basketball during a game played last Saturday at the Meeker High School against Parachute. Clatterbaugh and her team lost to Parachute but beat Rifle to advance their record to 5-2. Bobby Gutierrez photo

MEEKER | The Meeker Youth Basketball girls have four teams and all played games last Saturday on their home court. Meeker has two third-fourth grade teams, as well as two fifth and sixth-grade teams.
Both of Meeker’s third-fourth grade teams are undefeated in six games. Meeker 1, coached by Tom and Holly Knowles, beat Rifle 16-4 last Saturday before pounding Parachute 36-2.
Meeker 2, coached by Brad Bauer and Brennan Jensen, is also 6-0 and they beat Parachute 14-6 last Saturday on their home court at the Meeker High School, where both gymnasiums were used. The two third-fourth grade teams will have one more weekend of games Dec. 2 in New Castle.
Meeker’s two fifth-sixth-grade teams also have one more week of regular season games but they also play an end-of-season tournament the following week, with the days and location yet to be determined.
Meeker 2, currently 5-2, coached by Natosha Clatterbaugh and Jamie Rogers, won its game against Rifle last Saturday 19-16 but lost to Parachute 6-18.
Meeker 1, coach by Erik Brown and Brianna Williams, currently 4-3, only played one game last Saturday, which they lost 8-17 to Rifle.

Meeker’s Emma Bauer starts a fast break during a game last Saturday at the Meeker High School against Parachute. Bauer and her teammates are undefeated in six games and will play their final games of the season this Saturday in New Castle.
Bobby Gutierrez photo

Jacey Follman, Sawyer May, Leah Wood, Addie Knowles and Skylar Grimes all play for Meeker 1, one of two undefeated third and fourth-grade basketball teams which have both won six games this season, with one weekend of games left on the schedule. Meeker 1 beat a team from Rifle and another from Parachute last Saturday on its home court. Meeker 2 also won two more games last Saturday.
Bobby Gutierrez photo

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply