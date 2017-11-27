Meeker youth basketball girls’ teams host games

MEEKER | The Meeker Youth Basketball girls have four teams and all played games last Saturday on their home court. Meeker has two third-fourth grade teams, as well as two fifth and sixth-grade teams.

Both of Meeker’s third-fourth grade teams are undefeated in six games. Meeker 1, coached by Tom and Holly Knowles, beat Rifle 16-4 last Saturday before pounding Parachute 36-2.

Meeker 2, coached by Brad Bauer and Brennan Jensen, is also 6-0 and they beat Parachute 14-6 last Saturday on their home court at the Meeker High School, where both gymnasiums were used. The two third-fourth grade teams will have one more weekend of games Dec. 2 in New Castle.

Meeker’s two fifth-sixth-grade teams also have one more week of regular season games but they also play an end-of-season tournament the following week, with the days and location yet to be determined.

Meeker 2, currently 5-2, coached by Natosha Clatterbaugh and Jamie Rogers, won its game against Rifle last Saturday 19-16 but lost to Parachute 6-18.

Meeker 1, coach by Erik Brown and Brianna Williams, currently 4-3, only played one game last Saturday, which they lost 8-17 to Rifle.





