MHS boys 4-0 in league play

MEEKER | The Meeker boys’ basketball team won two of three games last week and remain undefeated (4-0) in the Northwest League. The Cowboys will put their league record on the line three times this week, starting with Hayden tonight, then hosting Plateau Valley Friday and finishing against Vail Christian in Edwards Saturday.

The Cowboys came from behind to defeat Rio Blanco County rival Rangely 55-51, in front of a large hometown crowd, then pounded the North Park Wildcats in Walden 62-33 before losing to the Little Snake Rattlers in Baggs, Wyo. Saturday, 57-51.

Meeker and Rangely were tied at 12 at the end of the first quarter, then Meeker took a four point lead into the locker room at halftime, only to have the Panthers outscore them 23-15 in the third quarter, giving Rangely a four point lead after three quarters of play.

The Cowboys outscored the Panthers 19-11 in the final quarter to win the league contest.

Zach Dinwiddie led the Cowboys with 15 points and six rebounds. Eli Newman scored 13 points and pulled down five rebounds, while Doak Mantle scored 12 points and finished with eight rebounds. Logan Hughes recorded nine rebounds and six points, Valentine Rosas added seven points.

Mantle led the Cowboys in scoring the following two games, putting 17 points up in each game. Newman added another 22 points and 20 rebounds against the Wildcats and Rattlers, while Hughes added 20 points and 16 rebounds and Dinwiddie pulled down 19 rebounds in the two games and scored 15 more points

Meeker will host the Plateau Valley Cowboys Friday.

