MHS girls win three games

MEEKER | The lady Cowboys basketball team won three games last week, including two by more than 25 points and final game by one. Meeker will take the weekend off and return to the court in February, when they host the Little Snake River Rattlers Feb. 2.

Meeker beat the Tigers 66-39 last Thursday in Hayden, they whipped the Plateau Valley Cowboys 72-40, in front of their home fans, before going on the road last Saturday and beating the Vail Christian Saints 56-55.

Meeker is currently 4-1 in league games and 8-5 overall, with its only league loss given to them by the West Grand Mustangs.

“The girls controlled the tempo of the first two games with defense again, creating turnovers and scoring off of them,” Meeker head coach Jamie Rogers said of her team’s style of play.

Meeker had 16 steals in Hayden and 13 against Plateau Valley. Four lady Cowboys finished in double figures against the Tigers, led by senior Reese Pertile with 17 points, Halle Ahrens scored 15, Megan Shelton finished with 13 and Maggie Phelan added 11, including three shots from behind the three-point arch. Shelton pulled down 10 rebounds against Hayden and Pertile had nine.

Ahrens led Meeker with 16 points against Plateau Valley, while Shelton added 14. Phelan scored nine, Pertile finished with eight and senior Peyton Burke added seven, including a three-pointer.

“Vail Christian was a tough team, they beat West Grand a couple of weeks ago, so this was a big win for us,” Coach Rogers said. “The girls responded well to defensive pressure on top and a double team on Reese to hold on for a one-point win.”

The Saints were able to hold Pertile to six points, but she still pulled down eight rebounds and allowed three teammates to get open shots and finish in double figures.

Ahrens led the team with 18 points, while Shelton scored 16 and Phelan hit two more three-pointers, to finish with 10 points and six rebounds. Shelton led the team with nine rebounds, Kenzie Turner pulled down eight and Tori Lasker recorded four.

One of Meeker’s losses this year happened in Baggs, Wyo., and the lady Cowboys will get a rematch next Thursday (Feb. 2) when they host the Little Snake River Rattlers then play Caprock Academy in Grand Junction before another home game against Hotchkiss Feb. 4.

