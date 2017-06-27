Nieslanik named to Gonzaga University president’s list

June 27, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Milestones, School 0

MEEKER | Samuel Nieslanik of Meeker, son of Joe and Ellen Nieslanik, has been named to the Gonzaga University president’s list for the spring 2017 semester. This honor is given only to students who have earned a GPA of 3.85 or higher.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply