Nieslanik named to Gonzaga University president’s list

MEEKER | Samuel Nieslanik of Meeker, son of Joe and Ellen Nieslanik, has been named to the Gonzaga University president’s list for the spring 2017 semester. This honor is given only to students who have earned a GPA of 3.85 or higher.
