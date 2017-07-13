Obituary: Walter Mallory George

Walter George was born on Rifle Creek to Claude A. and Clarissa Mallory George. He attended Rifle schools and served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Walter and Eleanora Michel married on May 29, 1942, and raised two sons, Fred George and Russell George. During their loving marriage of 58 years they farmed and ranched on Rifle Creek, Grand Mesa and Cactus Valley/Antlers before retiring to Rifle.

Walter was preceded in death by wife Eleanora, son Fred, grandson Jay, his parents and all nine of his siblings. He is survived by son Russell and daughter-in-law Neal, nine grandchildren, nine great-children and by his best friend and cherished dance partner Carol Day and her family and by many nephews, nieces and friends.

Walter believed in public service and over the years served as a board member or officer of the Grand River Ditch Company, Silt Water Conservancy District, Garfield County Agriculture Conservation Program, and Rifle Fire Protection District and was a member of Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge.

All his life Walter loved horses. As a young man, he rode race horses at the county fairs and later owned and used quality work horses. He learned to rope and tie and competed locally. He especially liked riding on his property on East Divide Creek tending his cattle and after retirement riding with friends on the trails of Coulter Mesa and the Flat Tops.

Walter was proud of his vocation of farming and ranching as he was always studying and using best practices and new affordable technology. He was widely recognized as working hard, being fair to his employees, and always producing bountiful and beautiful fields of crops. He was well known for his honesty and integrity in every part of life. Walter dedicated himself totally to his family, his friends and his community. He will be long remembered for his unfailing good humor and his many stories about the history and people of the Rifle area that come with long life well lived.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 14 at the First Christian Church at Third and Whiteriver in Rifle. Burial will follow at the Moose Cemetery.

