Perlmutter withdraws from governor’s race

RBC | Ed Perlmutter released the following statement

regarding the gubernatorial campaign:

“Over the last couple weeks, I’ve realized the

demands of running for governor and of serving in

Congress were going to take more from me than I can

give.

“The democratic primary field is crowded, and

whether I am in the race or not, primary voters will have

a choice among a number of qualified candidates and I

wish them all the best of luck. I do not plan to be a candidate

for office in 2018. For the next 18 months my focus

will continue to be on serving the people of the 7th

Congressional District, whom I can’t thank enough for

their support and trust in me over the years. I know this

decision is disappointing to many of you, it is for me too.

But I know it is the best course forward.

“As I’ve said many times, ‘Tis a privilege to live in

Colorado’ and I truly believe that.”

