{PHOTOS} Trunk or Treat … November 3, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Features, Rangely 0 Another successful year of the New Creation Trunk or Treat Party in Rangely, a safe place for kids to party and trick or treat. There were 12 cars involved and around 150 kids attended. The biggest Batman of all time made an appearance at New Creation Church’s annual Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 30. This pink poodle was one of the costumed little ones at Trunk or Treat. Another successful year of the New Creation Trunk or Treat Party in Rangely, a safe place for kids to party and trick or treat. There were 12 cars involved and around 150 kids attended. René Harden photos Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Trunk or Treat
Leave a Reply