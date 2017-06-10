Prenzlow-Linville Wedding June 10, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Milestones, Weddings 0 Alaura McKenna Prenzlow, a daughter of Brenda and Dan Prenzlow of Colorado Springs, and formerly from Meeker, was married June 3, 2017, to Nicholas Stewart Linville, a son of Trent and Sherri Linville of Colorado Springs, Colo. Pastor Merv Johnson of Meeker Christian Church officiated at the Sleepy Cat Ranch in Meeker, Colo. The bride was born in Meeker and is a recent graduate of Southwest Christian University in Bethany, Okla. The bride’s father is Southeast Regional Manager of Colorado Parks and Wildlife and once held a similar position in Meeker. Her mother Brenda is a substitute teacher in Colorado Springs. The groom is an area manager with Amazon in Denver. Colo. He is a graduate of Colorado State University. The groom’s father is a manager with FedEx in Denver. His mother is recently retired from the Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs. courtesy photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
