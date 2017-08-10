Rangely OHV Adventure Rally begins today

RANGELY | The Rangely OHV Adventure Rally (ROAR) starts today, Aug. 10. The weekend is full of fun for locals and visitors alike. Riding starts Thursday with an evening ride to Kenney Reservoir and small barbecue at Elks Park to kick off the event.

The Amazing Quest is a team competition that allows off highway vehicle drivers to test their navigation skills on a self-guided exploration of the trails around Rangely to certain checkpoints. Each checkpoint is worth an allotted amount of points. The Quest starts at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and all teams must return to Elks Park no later than 4 p.m. Participants have an opportunity to get as many points as possible. For those wanting to participate in the Amazing Quest but are not registered for ROAR there is a donation of $20 that helps support the event.

Bring the kids down to Elks Park on Friday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. for inflatables provided by the Western Rio Blanco Parks and Recreation District.

Join us as a spectator or participant for the OHV Rodeo at Columbine Park, Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. The rodeo has three events that include pole bending, barrel race and keyhole race. Everyone is welcome to come watch for free or those 10 years and older can participate in the events for $5 an event. A taco bar dinner will be available at Columbine Park during the OHV Rodeo for $10 a plate.

Rio Blanco County Search and Rescue is hosting the OHV Poker Run on Saturday, Aug. 12. The first card will be dealt between 9 and 11 a.m. at Station One with the final card dealt by 4 p.m. at the final station. Prize drawings for the Poker Run will be held following the return of the last Poker Run participant prior to the concert at Elks Park.

Join us at Elks Park for a free outdoor concert provided by the Western Rio Blanco Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. The Crazy Coyotes will be performing. Bring your chair or blanket and enjoy a relaxing evening in the park.

For more information on the event contact the Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce at 970-675-5290 visit our Facebook @rangelyohv.

