RBC Sheriff’s Office has a smartphone app

January 30, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County 0

RBC | The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s app provides a free and modern app which will assist critical two-way communications between the Rio Blanco County Sheriff and the residents of Rio Blanco County or anyone who wants to be connected with the office.
This will be the exclusive app for communications from the department with press releases, bulletins/alerts, an event calendar and more.
Communications to the Sheriff’s Office can be made as well. Your smartphone will now be your platform for submitting crime tips which may help solve crimes.
The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s app also provides easy one touch calling for non-emergency calls.
Please sign up for their new app using the QR code above or search for Rio Blanco County Sheriff in your app store. Call 970-878-9600 for more information.

