Registration for governor’s forum on Colorado agriculture now open

RBC | Early bird registration for the Governor’s Forum on Colorado Agriculture is now open. Early bird registrants receive a $50 discount off the regular price of $200. Early bird registration is available until Feb. 1, 2018. Please go to http://www.governorsagforum.com/register-online.html to register. Special discounts available for students and Colorado Ag Leadership Program Alumni.

The annual Forum, scheduled for Feb. 21, 2018, brings together all facets of Colorado agriculture, including agricultural producers, support industry representatives, political leaders, and consumers. This year’s theme, titled “Colorado’s Agricultural Impact: Economic, Environmental, Social” will bring together producers, consumers, experts, and other ag stakeholders to examine how each of those sectors converge to make agriculture one of the leading influencers in the state.

Hosted on behalf of Governor John Hickenlooper by the Colorado Agriculture Leadership Program, this year’s Governor’s Ag Forum features a full program of dynamic speakers, breakout sessions and roundtable discussions. Stay tuned for upcoming information about individual speakers and presentations.

For more information about the Forum, and a complete program, please visit http://www.governorsagforum.com/.

CALP is an intensive, two-year agriculture leadership program, focused specifically on developing high caliber leaders for Colorado agriculture who are well-versed in the complex and diverse issues of food production, agriculture policy, and the converging interests of rural and urban populations in Colorado. For more information, please visit www.coloagleaders.org.

