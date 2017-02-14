Second annual White River Rumble a success

MEEKER | The White River Snowmobile Club couldn’t be happier with the outcome of the 2017 White River Rumble. There were 50 entries this year.

“We had both professional and amateur racers, all of whom were extremely excited about the Rumble after they completed the race. We also added a 33-mile snowbike class that was a big hit. We expect to at least double the number of snowbike racers next year,” said Shane Pfeiffer of the White River Snowmobile Club.

“With the excitement from this year we can’t wait to see what next year brings. The club is already working on plans to make 2018 bigger and better. We’d like to thank all of our sponsors, the volunteers, Colorado State Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service for their support and cooperation. This event wouldn’t exist without their support.”

The White River Rumble covers 70 miles of diverse, rough terrain that challenges riders in every skill level. It takes racers an average of two hours to cover the course.

The club’s goal with the Rumble is to have a unique event that will bring people into Meeker and increase commerce during the slowest time of year.

Forty-four of the 50 entries were from out of town and some of those were from out of state. Race results will be available at theheraldtimes.com.

Visit whiteriversnowmobile.com and the White River Snowmobile Club Facebook page for pictures and more information on what is happening in the club and the race.

To get involved in the Rumble or any other snowmobile club events, please come to a club meeting. The next one is 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Mexican House restaurant in Meeker.



