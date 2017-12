Bobby Gutierrez photo

Meeker seniors Sierra Williams, Riley Pertile, Brittney Adams and Kiyoko Thelen, will lead the lady Cowboys this season, beginning today in the annual White River Electric Association’s Cowboy Shootout. Meeker will put three teams on the court this weekend, with the varsity opening the season against Moffat County’s JV team at 7:30 Thursday.

