SGM announces 2017 scholarship availability

January 25, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Features, Meeker 0

Special to the Herald Times
MEEKER | SGM, a civil engineering, consulting, and surveying firm headquartered in Glenwood Springs, with additional offices in Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Salida, Durango and Meeker, awards up to five scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to assist aspiring civil engineers and surveyors in pursuit of their studies. The Steve Westhoff Scholarship is in honor of Steve Westhoff, an SGM field engineer whose integrity, humor and vast technical knowledge were an inspiration to SGM and many clients. Application deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Please visit the SGM website at www.sgm-inc.com/community/ for scholarship details and application.

Related Articles

Features

Huber loves Rangely

April 28, 2012 Hallie Blunt 0

RANGELY I From time to time, in what is often the most unpredictable moment, someone comes along and makes a significant impact on our life. Perhaps it is due to the field in which they […]

Features

Lola Bradshaw: Hard work and dedication to family

November 4, 2012 Hallie Blunt 0

MEEKER I This past Sunday long time Meeker resident Lola Bradshaw celebrated her 80th birthday. Her room in the Walbridge Wing is decorated with pictures of the family she is so proud of. Her knowledge […]

Features

Lifelong home for Jim Steele

June 28, 2012 Hallie Blunt 0

RANGELY I Few people can claim they still live in the same place they were born, particularly after 78 years. Jim Steele lives on Foundation Creek, up Douglas Creek, where his parents homesteaded 90 years […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*