Tri-State outlines procurement process

RBC | It’s all about relationship-building. That was the message from staff during the “How To Do Business with Tri-State” breakfast event Sept. 13 at Hampton Inn & Suites.

“Decisions about contracting are really a joint process amongst local staff and headquarters,” said Rich Thompson, plant manager of Craig Station power plant. “Building those relationships across the organization helps us to be familiar with your product and service offerings and work with you on appropriate bid requests.”

About 45 local business owners and managers participated in the event, hosted by Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc. and Colowyo Coal Company. Drew Kramer, senior external affairs advisor, presented an overview of Tri-State’s structure and reach. Angela Torres, Tri-State’s senior manager of supply services, and her team explained the procurement process. Company representatives also included other staff from the Denver headquarters and local staff from the power plant and Colowyo.

Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership (CMEDP) and Craig Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored the event.

The critical first step for potential on-site contractors is to enroll in the BROWZ supplier qualification and management system. This allows the companies to ensure safety and insurance requirements are met by contractors conducting work on their properties.

“As a non-for-profit corporation, we support our members across our service territory. So our priority is working with local contractors when that’s possible,” Torres said. “We are encouraged by the overwhelming response to this event and the opportunity to begin conversations with these local businesses.”

Business representatives are invited to participate in free, confidential one-on-one consultations through the Colorado Small Business Development Center network. To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck at 620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

