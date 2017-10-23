Tri-State outlines procurement process

October 23, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County 0

RBC | It’s all about relationship-building. That was the message from staff during the “How To Do Business with Tri-State” breakfast event Sept. 13 at Hampton Inn & Suites.
“Decisions about contracting are really a joint process amongst local staff and headquarters,” said Rich Thompson, plant manager of Craig Station power plant. “Building those relationships across the organization helps us to be familiar with your product and service offerings and work with you on appropriate bid requests.”
About 45 local business owners and managers participated in the event, hosted by Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc. and Colowyo Coal Company. Drew Kramer, senior external affairs advisor, presented an overview of Tri-State’s structure and reach. Angela Torres, Tri-State’s senior manager of supply services, and her team explained the procurement process. Company representatives also included other staff from the Denver headquarters and local staff from the power plant and Colowyo.
Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership (CMEDP) and Craig Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored the event.
The critical first step for potential on-site contractors is to enroll in the BROWZ supplier qualification and management system. This allows the companies to ensure safety and insurance requirements are met by contractors conducting work on their properties.
“As a non-for-profit corporation, we support our members across our service territory. So our priority is working with local contractors when that’s possible,” Torres said. “We are encouraged by the overwhelming response to this event and the opportunity to begin conversations with these local businesses.”
Business representatives are invited to participate in free, confidential one-on-one consultations through the Colorado Small Business Development Center network. To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck at 620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker

Events this Friday to promote public comments on Colowyo

February 4, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC I The White River Electric Association and Tri-State Transmission are hosting “TGIF Meeker” events on Friday to get area residents out and about to disseminate information and gain public comment on the environmental permitting […]

No Picture
Meeker

BLM OKs overburden storage at coal mine north of Meeker

July 12, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I The Bureau of Land Management Northwest District signed a Finding of No Significant Impact and a Decision Record on Friday, approving a coal lease modification to allow Colowyo Coal to store rock and […]

No Picture
Meeker

Public input needed on new Colowyo project

January 22, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC I The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) announced the draft environmental assessment (EA) for the Collom Area Development Project at Colowyo Mine in Northwest Colorado became available for public comment on […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply