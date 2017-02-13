‘Waving Hands Review’ seeks submissions

RBC | The ninth annual publication of “Waving Hands Review,” the literature and arts magazine of Colorado Northwestern Community College, will publish this spring. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15. For submission guidelines and more information, visit www.cncc.edu/waving-hands-review or visit www.cncc.edu, click on “About CNCC” and then “Publications.”
Related Articles
CNCC is 75 percent of the way toward fund goal
January 15, 2009 Jeff Burkhead 0
RANGELY — Nationally, the economy may be slowing down. But that hasn’t put the brakes on the Colorado Northwestern Community College major gift campaign. With $6.5 million pledged, CNCC is more than 75 percent of […]
CNCC, state offer shooting sports intro
June 16, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY | Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Community Education program and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife are partnering to bring a free introduction to shooting sports to the Rangely community. Related
CNCC receives $30K grant from El Pomar Foundation
April 6, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY — Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) is among 15 nonprofit organizations from northwestern Colorado that will be recognized and rewarded with grants during a presentation at the Two Rivers Winery in Grand Junction. Related
Leave a Reply