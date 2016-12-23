Weekly Call Review: December 12-18, 2016

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Dec. 12-18

This last week the dispatch center received a total of 464 incoming and placed 152 outgoing phone calls, received 17 911 calls and 40 calls for Meeker PD. These calls resulted in 116 calls for service, 60 for the Sheriff’s Office, 48 for Meeker PD, three calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue and two for the Colorado State Patrol. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of five accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 12 traffic stops all warnings, while the Meeker PD had five stops issuing two citations and three warnings. Agency assists totaled nine, five for the Sheriff’s Office and four for MPD.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s deputies included two animal calls, three assists to Rangely PD, six civil paper services, five business checks, two jail transports, one missing person, five motorist assists, two thefts, one traffic accident, one trespass, two vin inspections and three warrant arrests.

Meeker Police Department calls included nine animal calls, eight business checks, four citizen assists, one each for criminal mischief, disturbance and domestic violence, two M-1 transports, three suspicious incidents and one VIN inspection.

There were seven arrests and the Detention Center currently has 13 inmates.

There were two assists to Colorado State Patrol, one a vehicle rollover that resulted in no injuries.

Two DUI arrests were made, one each for Meeker PD and the Sheriff’s Office

Like this: Like Loading...